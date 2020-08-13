Montgomery County adds 111 new COVID-19 cases in a day
Silver Spring-area ZIP codes account for 43% of county’s total cases
Montgomery County’s COVID-19 known cases increased by 111 — or 0.6% — overnight, bringing the total number to 18,752.
On Thursday morning, the Maryland Department of Health also reported one additional confirmed death from the virus in the county, for a new total of 768.
There have been 39 “probable” deaths from the virus as well. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause of death on certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
The county continues to have the highest number of deaths from the virus, as well as the second highest number of cases, behind Prince George’s County, which has had 24,301 cases.
Statewide, confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 776 on Thursday, for a total of 98,160 cases. Nine additional confirmed deaths from the virus were reported, for a new total of 3,483 in the state.
More than 1,533,000 tests have been administered, with a test positivity rate of 3.5%.
Montgomery County is tracking metrics to assess conditions of the pandemic. The benchmarks assist officials in deciding when and how to continue reopening. The metrics are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the metrics are:
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 71% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for two days out of 14
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 22 (three-day average); four declining days out of 14
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 4 (three-day average); 10 declining days out of 14
● Number of new confirmed cases: 83 (three-day average); 11 declining days out of 14
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); 11 declining days out of 14
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 89 (three-day average); 11 declining days out of 14
● ICU bed utilization rate: 62% (three-day average): the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days out of 14
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 31% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days out of 14
● Test positivity: 2.9% (three-day average); 14 declining days out of 14
● Tests administered: 4,420 (three-day average); 10.5% testing capacity in the last 30 days
Of the 470 patients currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, 359 are in acute care and 111 are in intensive care. More than 13,400 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Montgomery County, 8,045 cases of the county’s 18,752 cases — 43% — have been in Silver Spring-area ZIP codes.
The number of COVID-19 cases in each of the county’s affected ZIP codes:
● 20906 (Silver Spring): 2,107
● 20902 (Silver Spring): 1,605
● 20877 (Gaithersburg): 1,189
● 20904 (Silver Spring): 1,447
● 20903 (Silver Spring): 1,144
● 20874 (Germantown): 881
● 20886 (Montgomery Village): 809
● 20901 (Silver Spring): 806
● 20850 (Rockville): 763
● 20910 (Silver Spring): 673
● 20853 (Rockville): 627
● 20912 (Takoma Park): 616
● 20878 (Gaithersburg): 614
● 20879: (Gaithersburg): 580
● 20852 (Rockville): 528
● 20876 (Germantown): 444
● 20854 (Potomac): 435
● 20814 (Bethesda): 322
● 20817 (Bethesda): 318
● 20851 (Rockville): 304
● 20895 (Kensington): 284
● 20815 (Chevy Chase): 275
● 20832 (Olney): 270
● 20905 (Silver Spring): 263
● 20866 (Burtonsville): 248
● 20855 (Derwood): 174
● 20872 (Damascus): 173
● 20871 (Clarksburg): 173
● 20882 (Gaithersburg): 154
● 20816 (Bethesda): 104
● 20860 (Sandy Spring): 95
● 20841 (Boyds): 74
● 20833 (Brookeville): 57
● 20837 (Poolesville): 32
● 20861 (Ashton): 18
● 20842 (Dickerson): 13
● 20818 (Cabin John): 12
● 20889 (Bethesda): 10
The state Department of Health has been providing information for ZIP codes with at least eight cases of COVID-19.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.