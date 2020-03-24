Montgomery College student, staff member test positive for coronavirus
People who had contact with either patient will be notified
A Montgomery College student and a staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a memo from the school’s director of public safety.
In a message released publicly Monday night, Steve Drummond wrote that “in the last 24 hours,” Montgomery College was made aware of the two cases.
The student was last on campus on March 11, and did not exhibit symptoms until March 16. The staff member was on campus March 13 and experienced symptoms the same day, according to the message.
It does not say which campus the two were on. Montgomery College has campuses in Rockville, Germantown and Silver Spring/Takoma Park.
Any people found to have been in contact with the student or the faculty member will be notified by Tuesday night, the college’s message said.
“Please consider that the College’s list of individuals may not be comprehensive and knowledge about the spread of this virus is still evolving,” it said. “Regardless of whom you have been in contact with, anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms … should self-quarantine and seek immediate medical care.”
Montgomery College canceled its classes on March 11 and closed its campus shortly after. Nearly all staff members are working remotely. No in-person classes are expected until at least early April.
All Montgomery College events through April 5 were canceled and all college-sponsored out-of-state travel through April 30 was suspended.
As of Monday morning, the Maryland Department of Health reported 93 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County, and 288 cases throughout the state.
The number of confirmed cases has grown by more than 40 for several consecutive days and state leaders anticipate continued growth as testing expands.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com