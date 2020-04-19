MCPS won’t give letter grades for fourth marking period
District releases online learning update as schools stay closed through May 15
Montgomery County Public Schools said on Sunday that it won’t assign letter grades for the fourth marking period. The school system announced the grading change while giving details on its online learning plan.
Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced on Friday that schools would remain closed at least through May 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic – one month before the last day of classes is scheduled in Montgomery County.
Schools across the state have been closed since March 16.
On Sunday, MCPS announced additional details on its website about the extended closure, including the grading system for the fourth marking period, which starts Monday.
The website says the school system is working on a grading system typically called “Pass/Incomplete” or “Credit/No Credit” for middle and high school students.
“We believe that this grading approach will ensure fairness and equity for all students, while also engaging students in the curriculum, providing meaningful feedback, and tracking their progress,” MCPS said.
Grades for the third marking period, which ended on Friday, will be given using the traditional grading system, the school system said. Report cards will be mailed home starting April 27.
More information about how students’ final semester grade will be reported on transcripts would be available in coming weeks, the school system said.
Elementary school students also won’t get letter grades for the fourth marking period, MCPS said.
Instead, the school system wrote, “the emphasis will be on engaging students in learning experiences and connecting with and engaging as many students as possible.” This will include making sure teachers communicate with students and parents on “identified areas of concern” and giving teachers information on skills that students need to work on.
MCPS also gave other details of its online learning plan on Sunday.
For middle and high schoolers:
- Teachers will send new material and assignments to students on Mondays.
- On Tuesdays through Fridays, mornings are reserved for independent student work, as well as parent communication and teacher planning.
- Teachers will hold office hours for students during afternoons Tuesday through Friday
MCPS says middle and high schoolers can expect to work up to four hours per day and can expect to get one to two “meaningful assignments” in each course per week. Students can submit their work on Google Classroom, myMCPS classroom or by email.
For elementary school students:
- Math lessons will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- Reading will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, including independent reading time.
- Students can watch prerecorded lessons for art, music and physical education at a time that works for them.
MCPS says elementary school students can expect to work between 11 and 13.5 hours per week.
Families can pick up printed packets of information on Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at meal distribution sites.
The school system also announced that it is adding food distribution sites at John Poole Middle School in Poolesville and Meadow Hall Elementary School in Rockville. There are now dozens of sites across the county.
Attendance during the online learning period will be tracked through a variety of ways that include assignment completion, student attendance during online class sessions, and emails and phone calls with students and parents.
