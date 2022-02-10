MCPS unsure if state board action would affect local indoor mask mandate in schools

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

If the state Board of Education rescinds its statewide mask mandate for schools this month, it’s unclear if MCPS also would do the same, a district official said.

In a news briefing with reporters, Jimmy D’Andrea, the chief of staff to MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight, wouldn’t say if the school system would lift its mask mandate, should the state Board of Education allow school systems to do that.

D’Andrea said MCPS officials would discuss the matter with the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter Thursday asking the state Board of Education to rescind its indoor mask mandate policy for public schools, noting the improvement in coronavirus health metrics and advice of multiple health professionals. That included Dr. Leana Wen, a former health commissioner for the city of Baltimore.

The state board is scheduled to meet Feb. 22.

The county’s general indoor mask mandate is scheduled to end Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m. Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard told reporters Thursday that under the current of improving coronavirus metrics, that timeline should hold.

The county’s mask mandate, however, does not apply to public schools, which decide on their own what to do.

Stoddard later added that even though states such as New Jersey, New York and California — also heavily Democratic — have started lifting indoor mask requirements, New York and California are still deciding whether to lift the indoor mask mandate in schools.

County Executive Marc Elrich told reporters that even though case rates are decreasing, there still is “high transmission” of the virus, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is defined as 100 or more cases per day per 100,000 people, measured over a seven-day period.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker, as of Thursday, there were 124.78 cases per day per 100,000 people, measured over a seven-day period.

“We were tightening things down when [we] hit high transmission, not loosening things up,” Elrich said. “[Hogan] can say whatever he wants, but I think he would serve us all better if he was a little bit more patient about it, and got us at least into the moderate transmission range.”

That range, as defined by the CDC, is 10 to 49.99 cases per day per 100,000 residents, measured over a seven-day period.

