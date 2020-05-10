MCPS to hold virtual graduation ceremony in June due to COVID-19
District plans for in-person ceremonies when restrictions on gatherings ease
Approximately 12,000 Montgomery County high school seniors will be honored with a virtual ceremony in early June, the school district announced Sunday afternoon.
Specific details about the ceremony were not immediately available, but a message sent by the school district to community members said it will be “a universal virtual graduation for the entire Class of 2020 and their families.” More information about the ceremony is expected this week.
MCPS then plans to hold more traditional in-person ceremonies “at a later date once public health restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted,” the message said.
In April, MCPS released a survey for seniors and their parents, asking whether they would prefer to be recognized in a virtual ceremony, an in-person celebration in the fall or both. Results indicated most families preferred a hybrid of both options, according to MCPS.
Montgomery County seniors this year were expecting traditional graduations, complete with thousands of people packed into an auditorium and keynote speakers congratulating their accomplishments and wishing them luck in college, their career or the military.
In March, however, the state ordered that all schools be closed due to the spread of the coronavirus. Last week, state Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced the closures would last through the end of the academic year.
As of Sunday afternoon, social distancing guidelines remained in effect, prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
Along with the virtual and in-person ceremonies, MCPS said Sunday it plans to celebrate seniors from May 14 to May 22 on social media. Students can submit videos or photos about their post-high school plans, and parents and community members can send videos or pictures with messages for graduates. All submissions should be posted with the hashtag #MCPSClassof2020 or emailed to pio@mcpsmd.org.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com