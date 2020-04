MCPS to distribute meals four days per week instead of five

There will be two days’ worth of meals each Wednesday

MCPS employees distribute meals at a site in Gaithersburg in March. File photo

To limit interactions between staff members and the community, Montgomery County Public Schools is changing the frequency of its meal distribution efforts.

Since March 16, when schools across Maryland were closed due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, MCPS has been distributing free meals to children younger than 18 and students of all ages each weekday.

Beginning Monday, MCPS employees will be at the district’s more than 40 meal sites distributing free food to children on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Two days’ worth of meals will be provided on Wednesdays and meal sites will be closed on Thursdays.

Meals are currently distributed Monday through Friday each week. A school district spokeswoman said more than 800,000 free meals have been distributed since mid-March.

Along with fixed locations at schools, MCPS is using its bus fleet to provide meals in other communities.

To further assist families, MCPS also partnered with Manna Food Center to distribute “backpack food sacks” on Fridays at some sites in high-poverty communities. The packs include food and snacks for the weekend.

Children younger than 18 and MCPS students of any age can visit meal sites between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays; student identification is not needed. Each site has both a drive-thru and walk-up format. Children receive breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

MCPS meal sites:

Arcola Elementary School, Silver Spring

Brown Station Elementary School, Gaithersburg

Burnt Mills Elementary School, Silver Spring

Captain James Daly Elementary School, Germantown

East Silver Spring Elementary School

Galway Elementary School, Silver Spring

Georgian Forest Elementary School, Silver Spring

Glen Haven Elementary School, Wheaton

Greencastle Elementary School, Silver Spring

Harmony Hills Elementary School, Silver Spring

Highland Elementary School, Silver Spring

Jackson Road Elementary School, Silver Spring

JoAnn Leleck Elementary School, Silver Spring

Kemp Mill Elementary School, Silver Spring

New Hampshire Estates Elementary School, Silver Spring

Oak View Elementary School, Silver Spring

Rock Creek Forest Elementary School, Chevy Chase

Rolling Terrace Elementary School, Silver Spring

Roscoe Nix Elementary School, Silver Spring

Judith A. Resnik Elementary School, Gaithersburg

South Lake Elementary School, Gaithersburg

Twinbrook Elementary School, Rockville

Washington Grove Elementary School

Weller Road Elementary School, Silver Spring

Argyle Middle School, Silver Spring

Roberto Clemente Middle School, Germantown

Francis Scott Key Middle School, Silver Spring

Gaithersburg Middle School

Martin Luther King Jr., Middle School, Germantown

Montgomery Village Middle School

Parkland Middle School, Rockville

Shady Grove Middle School, Gaithersburg

Earle B. Wood Middle School, Rockville

Montgomery Blair High School, Silver Spring

Clarksburg Elementary School

Albert Einstein High School, Kensington

Gaithersburg High School

John F. Kennedy High School, Wheaton

Col. Zadok Magruder, Derwood

Northwest High School, Germantown

Paint Branch High School, Burtonsville

Damascus Gardens Apartments

Germantown Mobile Home Park

Nob Hill Apartments, Silver Spring

Pembrooke/Amherst Apartments, Silver Spring

Clopper Mill Elementary School, Germantown

Forest Park Apartments, Silver Spring

Great Seneca Creek Elementary School, Germantown

Scotland Community Center, Potomac.

