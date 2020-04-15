MCPS to distribute meals four days per week instead of five
There will be two days’ worth of meals each Wednesday
MCPS employees distribute meals at a site in Gaithersburg in March.
File photo
To limit interactions between staff members and the community, Montgomery County Public Schools is changing the frequency of its meal distribution efforts.
Since March 16, when schools across Maryland were closed due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, MCPS has been distributing free meals to children younger than 18 and students of all ages each weekday.
Beginning Monday, MCPS employees will be at the district’s more than 40 meal sites distributing free food to children on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Two days’ worth of meals will be provided on Wednesdays and meal sites will be closed on Thursdays.
Meals are currently distributed Monday through Friday each week. A school district spokeswoman said more than 800,000 free meals have been distributed since mid-March.
Along with fixed locations at schools, MCPS is using its bus fleet to provide meals in other communities.
To further assist families, MCPS also partnered with Manna Food Center to distribute “backpack food sacks” on Fridays at some sites in high-poverty communities. The packs include food and snacks for the weekend.
Children younger than 18 and MCPS students of any age can visit meal sites between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays; student identification is not needed. Each site has both a drive-thru and walk-up format. Children receive breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.
MCPS meal sites:
- Arcola Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Brown Station Elementary School, Gaithersburg
- Burnt Mills Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Captain James Daly Elementary School, Germantown
- East Silver Spring Elementary School
- Galway Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Georgian Forest Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Glen Haven Elementary School, Wheaton
- Greencastle Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Harmony Hills Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Highland Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Jackson Road Elementary School, Silver Spring
- JoAnn Leleck Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Kemp Mill Elementary School, Silver Spring
- New Hampshire Estates Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Oak View Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Rock Creek Forest Elementary School, Chevy Chase
- Rolling Terrace Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Roscoe Nix Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Judith A. Resnik Elementary School, Gaithersburg
- South Lake Elementary School, Gaithersburg
- Twinbrook Elementary School, Rockville
- Washington Grove Elementary School
- Weller Road Elementary School, Silver Spring
- Argyle Middle School, Silver Spring
- Roberto Clemente Middle School, Germantown
- Francis Scott Key Middle School, Silver Spring
- Gaithersburg Middle School
- Martin Luther King Jr., Middle School, Germantown
- Montgomery Village Middle School
- Parkland Middle School, Rockville
- Shady Grove Middle School, Gaithersburg
- Earle B. Wood Middle School, Rockville
- Montgomery Blair High School, Silver Spring
- Clarksburg Elementary School
- Albert Einstein High School, Kensington
- Gaithersburg High School
- John F. Kennedy High School, Wheaton
- Col. Zadok Magruder, Derwood
- Northwest High School, Germantown
- Paint Branch High School, Burtonsville
- Damascus Gardens Apartments
- Germantown Mobile Home Park
- Nob Hill Apartments, Silver Spring
- Pembrooke/Amherst Apartments, Silver Spring
- Clopper Mill Elementary School, Germantown
- Forest Park Apartments, Silver Spring
- Great Seneca Creek Elementary School, Germantown
- Scotland Community Center, Potomac.
