UPDATED: MCPS elementary school staff member tests positive; Maryland has fourth death
Patient is employed at Whetstone Elementary School
Whestone Elementary School
A Montgomery County Public Schools staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, according to an announcement from the school district.
Also, Maryland on Tuesday announced its fourth coronavirus death — a Prince George’s County man in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions.
The person who tested positive in Montgomery County, who was not identified, is a staff member at Whetstone Elementary School in Gaithersburg. The MCPS message does not say whether the employee is a teacher, and an MCPS spokeswoman declined to clarify. The message says the county’s Department of Health and Human Services “does not believe any students or staff were at risk of exposure from this employee.”
This is the first known confirmed case of an MCPS employee with coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
“DHHS has notified all community members who may have been in close contact with this individual and provided direct monitoring and guidance,” the MCPS message said.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 107 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County and 349 across Maryland. Three people, including one Montgomery County resident, have died from the disease.
On Monday night, Montgomery College announced that a student and a staff member had tested positive for coronavirus disease, as well.