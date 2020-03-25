MCPS details plan to distribute laptops to students during school closures
Online learning begins Monday
Within hours of an announcement that Maryland schools will remain closed until at least the end of April, Montgomery County education leaders released information about how students could get a laptop to participate in remote classes.
On Wednesday morning, state Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon extended an ongoing two-week closure of all K-12 schools another four weeks, through April 24. The closures are part of a comprehensive plan to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, which, in Maryland, has sickened more than 400 and killed four.
While some states have halted instruction completely until school buildings reopen, Maryland schools plan to continue teaching. In MCPS, the pivot to online classes will happen Monday.
The transition to remote learning is a herculean task that, under normal circumstances, would likely take years to complete. Now, school districts are forced to make the switch on the fly, developing plans for the regular student, as well as opportunities for students without internet access and students with disabilities.
Beginning Thursday, MCPS will distribute laptops to students who don’t have access to one at home. There is a “limited supply,” according to MCPS. Some WiFi hotspots are available for students without internet access, but those will be distributed at a later date.
Students or their guardians must show a student ID to receive a computer, according to a message from MCPS.
High school students can pick up laptops from their school between 8 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, and pick-up times are scheduled at various elementary schools on Thursday and Friday. Middle school students are supposed to pick up computers from the elementary school closest to their home.
The laptop pick-up schedule can be found here.
Some community members have been critical of MCPS on social media for not having a comprehensive plan immediately ready for release after Salmon’s Wednesday announcement.
Cynthia Simonson, president of the Montgomery County Council of Parent Teacher Associations, however, lauded MCPS’ efforts to gather feedback from teachers and community members.
In a message to MCCPTA members, Simonson wrote that the plan puts students first and, while it won’t be perfect, it will set a good foundation to help students continue learning.
In her sign-off, Simonson urged compassion and understanding, echoing a sentiment from local and state leaders in recent weeks.
And teachers have been actively working to comply.
During the week schools have been closed, teachers across the county have gone the extra mile to stay engaged with students.
On Wednesday morning, for example, some Richard Montgomery High School teachers drove through students’ neighborhoods, honking their car horns and waving to students. James Hubert Blake High School Principal Bob Sinclair hosted a “virtual town hall” in which students could phone in or video chat to catch up with staff members and friends.
Many schools are hosting a virtual spirit week, with daily themes to promote physical activity, well-being and school pride.
In a video message Wednesday afternoon, Smith acknowledged that the sudden change in learning has been stressful for MCPS employees and students, but said he’s encouraged that everyone is working together to “deal with the chaos and unknowns.”
“We know the state superintendent’s decision to extend the closure is hard for our families, community, but especially for our students, school is at the heart of the county and community,” Smith said. “However, this is the right decision to ensure everyone’s safety as we combat the spread of COVID-19. … Please know we are all in this together and we can do this together if we are committed to helping one another … on behalf of our students.”
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com