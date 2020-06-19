Mayors urge county to share federal aid for pandemic response
City officials say expenses mounting, revenues declining
From left: Mayors Jud Ashman of Gaithersburg, Bridget Donnell Newton of Rockville and Kate Stewart of Takoma Park
Photos from Gaithersburg, Rockville, Takoma Park
The mayors of three cities in Montgomery County are concerned that no federal funding has been specifically set aside to offset their municipalities’ costs for responding to the pandemic.
The mayors — Jud Ashman of Gaithersburg, Kate Stewart of Takoma Park and Bridget Donnell Newton of Rockville — asked the Montgomery County Council on Tuesday to help the cities cover costs of food distribution, personal protective equipment and other expenditures.
The county received around $183 million in federal aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act in late April.
The money can be used for expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 that are related to responding to the pandemic. It cannot be used to cover lost revenue.
During a public hearing Tuesday on the council’s appropriation of $80 million of CARES Act funding to cover county expenses, Ashman said Gaithersburg officials have “waited patiently” since April for the county to distribute relief funds to municipalities.
Cities with populations of less than 500,000 are not eligible for direct CARES funding, which is why mayors were asking the county for relief.
On Tuesday, the county unanimously approved using federal money to cover its expenses, include $49 million that has already been spent and $31 million in future expenses. With $20.5 million in additional costs for funding child care grants and establishing a food security fund on Tuesday, about $82.5 million remains uncommitted.
An application for cities to submit reimbursement requests for eligible costs not covered by FEMA is expected to be posted by the end of the week.
“We’re deeply concerned that the county has not dedicated a specific amount of CARES Act funding to municipalities. … Our expenditures have significantly increased and modifications to our response efforts are made almost daily,” Ashman said.
Gaithersburg’s normal operations have been stressed by the need to focus spending on certain services in response to the health crisis, while critical revenues have decreased, he said.
Newton said Rockville is filling in gaps for responding to residents’ needs and should be reimbursed for those costs.
Takoma Park is a high-need area affected by social, economic, age and race factors, Stewart said. The city has twice the infection rate as other municipalities and has yet to get a testing site, she said.
“We were disappointed that today’s supporting documentation for the special appropriation resolution makes no mention of reimbursing municipalities,” she said. “We are concerned that the myriad of demands of the Coronavirus Relief Fund will divert funding to other county priorities before the application process can be completed.”
The city needs to be able to count on full reimbursements, she said.
Council members said they agreed that designated funds needed to be set aside so they don’t run out.
In response to the pleas from the mayors, the county included language that allows the future $31 million to include reimbursing expenses for both the county and municipalities. The county did not set aside a specific amount for municipalities, but expects to discuss the use of the funds at a later date.
The $80 million that the county put towards current and future costs was amended to allow some of the funds to be used for reimbursing municipalities for food delivery, disinfection of facilities, COVID-19 testing, and other costs.
Council Member Andrew Friedson said Tuesday that the county needs to improve communication with municipal officials. It’s not right for the county to provide no funding, he said.
“Clearly, the municipal partners don’t feel like they’ve been communicated with and don’t feel comfortable with the process we’ve set forth,” he said. “I think we do need to make a change in how we do that.”
In a report, county staff members suggested a strategy for future spending that would have allowed the executive branch to decide how to use the funds.
Council members rejected the idea of allowing the executive branch to determine allocations, and said the council should make all appropriations.
“The council is the appropriator of the funds,” Friedson said. “I’d have concerns that we would be ceding our appropriation authority to the county executive, which I found to be inappropriate.”
Rich Madaleno, the county’s budget director, told the council that the intent was to be flexible in covering costs.
Friedson noted that County Executive Marc Elrich already has flexibility with his ability to move 10% of any appropriation that he wants.
“We need to share this funding,” Council Member Hans Riemer said. “This is kind of like manna from heaven and it wouldn’t be right for us to say, ‘We’re sorry, municipalities. The population cutoff was 500,000, so that’s the way it’s going to be.’”
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.