UPDATED: Maryland records first coronavirus death
Victim was a Prince George’s man with 'underlying medical condition '
A Prince George’s County man is the first Maryland resident to die from the coronavirus disease, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday night.
The man was in his 60s and had an “underlying medical condition,” Hogan wrote in a news release. He did not give additional details.
“I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Hogan wrote in a statement. “As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”
A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday to provide additional information.
There were 85 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Maryland as of Wednesday morning, 31 of which were in Montgomery County. Prince George’s County had 20 cases as of Wednesday morning.
The number of confirmed cases jumped 28 on Wednesday from the previous day, when there were 57 statewide.
Many early cases were considered travel-related after they were contracted by people on overseas trips. Of late, more cases are being considered to be spread through the community.
Hogan and health officials have emphasized that people in their 60s or with underlying health problems are at a greater danger of contracting COVID-19.
Many people especially, if they are young and healthy, might get the disease, but only have mild to moderate symptoms, Montgomery County’s health officer, Dr. Travis Gayles, has said.
But for people in high-risk populations, the danger can be high.
The public has been reminded to take precautions such as avoid crowds; “social distancing,” or standing six feet apartment from other people; and washing hands.
Hogan and other governors have been pressing the federal government to supply more testing kits. Maryland plans to switch Motor Vehicle Administration emissions stations into drive-thru coronavirus testing areas — but only if there are enough tests available to make the idea useful, Hogan has said.
Maryland announced its first three cases of COVID-19 on March 5. All three were Montgomery County residents — a couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, who was not related to the couple. All three contracted the virus while on a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt and all three have since recovered.
Health and government officials generally have not given follow-up reports on the progress of other patients.