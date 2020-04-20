 Maryland gets 500,000 COVID-19 test kits from South Korea
  • .2020
  • .Maryland gets 500,000 COVID-19 test kits from South Korea

Maryland gets 500,000 COVID-19 test kits from South Korea

Governor says cost was $9 million

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Test kits from South Korea arrive at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Saturday.

From Gov. Larry Hogan's office

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday afternoon that the state has acquired 500,000 COVID-19 from South Korea.

Hogan said during a press conference in Annapolis that the test kits are from LabGenomics, and came following a nearly a month of diplomacy talks with South Korea.

The testing equipment arrived in a plane on Saturday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. It was the first time a Korean Air flight had landed at BWI, he said.

Hogan and his wife Yumi, who is Korean American, started talking on March 28 with the South Korean ambassador to the United States, Lee Soo-Hyuk, asking, during a phone call, for help with the pandemic.

“We made a personal plea in Korean asking for their assistance,” he said.

Hogan said the cost of the test kits was $9 million.

To date, 71,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Maryland, Hogan said on Monday. The state received another 40,000 kits last week, he said.

Comptroller Peter Franchot said in a statement that Hogan’s announcement “marks a major milestone” in combatting the pandemic.

“The widespread use of testing conducted by the South Korean government has been cited as a chief catalyst for the sharp decline of infections in that country,” he said.

Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for Montgomery County, wrote in an email that she wasn’t sure how many of the 500,000 tests would go to the county.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Third-party delivery services can help and hurt business, restaurateurs say

Commissions can be as high as 30%

Number of Montgomery County coronavirus cases increases 51% in a week

Nine new deaths in county were recorded Monday
morning-notes

Police close four Flagship Car Wash Centers in Montgomery County

Plus: Woman questions mother's discharge from hospital after positive coronavirus test; Agency waives respite care income requirement for special needs families

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Accounting Assistant |

Maplewood Park Place

Assistant Principal, Flora Singer Elementary School, 1.0 FTE |

Montgomery County Public Schools

Service Desk Analyst |

Zachary Piper Solutions

Events Liaison |

Library of Congress

Digital Skills – Summer Intern |

Goodwill Industries International

Graphic Designer |

AARP

Summer Internship |

VICTORY

Real Estate Development Intern |

Bellwether Enterprise

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending