Maryland gets 500,000 COVID-19 test kits from South Korea
Governor says cost was $9 million
Test kits from South Korea arrive at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Saturday.
From Gov. Larry Hogan's office
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday afternoon that the state has acquired 500,000 COVID-19 from South Korea.
Hogan said during a press conference in Annapolis that the test kits are from LabGenomics, and came following a nearly a month of diplomacy talks with South Korea.
The testing equipment arrived in a plane on Saturday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. It was the first time a Korean Air flight had landed at BWI, he said.
Hogan and his wife Yumi, who is Korean American, started talking on March 28 with the South Korean ambassador to the United States, Lee Soo-Hyuk, asking, during a phone call, for help with the pandemic.
“We made a personal plea in Korean asking for their assistance,” he said.
Hogan said the cost of the test kits was $9 million.
To date, 71,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Maryland, Hogan said on Monday. The state received another 40,000 kits last week, he said.
Comptroller Peter Franchot said in a statement that Hogan’s announcement “marks a major milestone” in combatting the pandemic.
“The widespread use of testing conducted by the South Korean government has been cited as a chief catalyst for the sharp decline of infections in that country,” he said.
Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for Montgomery County, wrote in an email that she wasn’t sure how many of the 500,000 tests would go to the county.
This story will be updated.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com