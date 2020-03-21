 Local restaurants that are providing carryout and delivery
  • .2020
  • .Local restaurants that are providing carryout and delivery

Local restaurants that are providing carryout and delivery

Here’s a list of some of the eateries that are still open

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
Takeout

Bethesda Beat has compiled a list of local restaurants providing carryout and, in many cases, delivery while they are closed for dine-in customers due to COVID-19.

The information was provided by the restaurants and is subject to change. Please check a restaurant’s website or call for details.

BETHESDA

Alatri Bros.

www.alatribros.com; (301) 718-6427

Open: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday

Delivery: DoorDash, UberEats

Details: Wood fire Neapolitan pizza and a variety of small plates. 25% off menu during this time. Discount available only by calling the restaurant or ordering through our website for pickup only. Subject to change.

 

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

www.acfp.com; (240) 781-6943

Open: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily.

Delivery: DoorDash and UberEats

Details: Serving a limited menu: Pizza, wings, salad and meatballs

 

Bacchus of Lebanon

www.Bacchusoflebanon.com; (301) 657-1722

Open: 5 to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash

Details: Orders can be placed online and paid for at pick up

 

Benihana

www.benihana.com; (301) 652-5391

Open: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats

Details: Regular menu

 

Black’s Bar & Kitchen

www.blacksbarandkitchen.com; (301) 652-5525

Open: Noon to 7 p.m., daily

Delivery: Restaurant will deliver to certain buildings; service carrier to come

Details: A combination of lite fare and entrees with an emphasis on seafood, grilled proteins and salads

 

Caddies On Cordell

www.caddiesoncordell.com; (301) 215-7730

Open: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash GrubHub, Uber eats

Details: Sandwiches, wings, salads and bar pizza as well

 

Casa Oaxaca

www.casaoaxacamd.com; (240) 858-6181

Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, UberEats

Details: Lunch and dinner menu available; curbside pickup available

 

Cesco Osteria

www.cesco-osteria.com; (301) 654-8333

Open: 1 to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday; 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday

Delivery: Grubhub, Slice, UberEats

Details: See website for complete menu; curbside service

 

Coopers Mill

www.coopersmillmd.com; (301) 897-9400

Open: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., daily

Delivery: UberEats

Details: American seasonal; limited menu

 

Gringos & Mariachis (Bethesda)

www.gmtaco.com; (301) 654-8333

Open: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash

Details: 30% off menu during this time. Discount available only by calling the restaurant or ordering through our website for pickup only. Subject to change.

 

Guardado’s Restaurant

www.guardados.com/order-online; (301) 986-4920

Open: Noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday

Delivery: Grubhub and restaurant deliveries

Details: Full menu available

 

Hanaro Sushi

www.hanarosushi.com/; (301) 654-7851

Open: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash, UberEats

Details: Japanese specialist creating sushi & Pan-Asian fare

 

Jaleo

www.jaleo.com/location/bethesda/; (301) 913-0003

Open: Noon to 4 p.m., daily

Delivery: Takeout only

Details: The community kitchen will operate out of the restaurant’s side door for takeout purchases. Menu will change daily with affordable plates of the day

 

Mamma Lucia

www.mammaluciarestaurants.com; (301) 907-3399

Open: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily

Delivery: Pickup only

Details: Baked ziti, sausage napolitana, penne primavera, lasagna, eggplant parmigiana, spaghetti and meatballs; $10 each with a minimum of 6 orders.

 

Medium Rare

www.mediumrarerestaurant.com; (301) 215-8379

Open: 5 to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m., Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Delivery: DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub,

Details: Steak frites from brunch menu. For every two orders, includes Champagne and orange for mimosas.

 

Mon Ami Gabi

www.monamigabi.com/bethesda/; (301) 907-3399

Open: Noon to 8 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Delivery: Grubhub, UberEats, Caviar

Details: A pared-down version of our regular menu; Focus will be on steaks, salads and onion soup

 

Morton’s The Steakhouse

www.mortons.com; (301) 657-2650

Open Noon to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: Limited-area restaurant delivery

Details: Limited takeout menu available; 10% discount applied to orders placed through Morton’s.

 

Olazzo

www.Olazzo.com; (301) 654-9496

Open: Noon to 8:30 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash, UberEats

Details: Authentic Italian American cuisine; 25% off menu during this time. Discount available only by calling the restaurant or ordering through our website for pickup only. Subject to change.

 

Pizzeria da Marco

www.pizzeriadamarco.net; (301) 654-6083

Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash

Details: Neapolitan pizzas, eggplant parmigiana, baked rigatoni, bruschetta, meatballs, rice balls, salads and more

 

Positano Ristorante

www.ePositano.com; (301) 654-1717

Open: Noon to 9 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, UberEats

Details: Homemade Italian lunch and dinner made from scratch

 

Praline Bakery & Bistro     

www.pralinebistro.com; (301) 229-8180

Open: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday to Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday to Saturday

Delivery: Grubhub, Doordash and we deliver to our community for free (3-mile radius from our location)

Details: Bistro entrees include chicken pot pie, salmon paillard, bricked chicken breast. We also have salads, eggs, quiches and sweets from the bakery. Family dinners for two or more are available.

 

Raku

www.rakuasiandining.com; (301)718-8680

Open: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: In-house, Postmates, Grubhub

 

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

www.ruthschris.com/restaurant-locations/bethesda/; (301) 652-7877

Open: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., daily

Delivery: Caviar

Details: A wide variety of items of our regular menu are available

 

Silver New American Brasserie

www.EatAtSilver.com; (301) 652-9780

Open: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Delivery: Available through EatAtSilver.com

Details: Silver New American Brasserie is offering a modified to go menu during this time. We feature over 50 choices, ranging from all-day breakfast, salads, burgers and milkshakes.

 

Smoke BBQ

www.mysmokebbq.com; (301) 656-2011

Open: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily

Delivery: Restaurant delivers, plus Ubereats, DoorDash and Grubhub

Details: American BBQ featuring smoked ribs, brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken. Sides include creamy mac-n-cheese, collards, baked beans, potato salad and cornbread. Also offering beer/wine delivery. Curbside pickup available. Full menu on website

 

Tandoori Nights

www.tandoorinights.md.com; (301) 656-4002

Open: 5 to 9:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Delivery: Grubhub, Postmates, DoorDash and UberEats.

Details: Regular menu is available

 

West Wings

www.coopersmillmd.com; (301) 897-9400

Open: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., daily

Delivery: UberEats

Details: Wings and fries

 

World of Beer

www.worldofbeer.com/locations/bethesda/; (240) 389-9317

Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: Carryout only

Details:  Full menu, plus beer and wine to go with purchase of food.

 

CABIN JOHN

Wild Tomato

www.wildtomatorestaurant.com; (301) 229-0680

Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: Carryout only

Details: Full menu offered at this time; modifications may be made due to product availability.

 

Sal’s Italian Kitchen

www.salsitaliankitchen.net; (240) 802-2370

Open: Noon to 8 p.m.

Delivery: Carryout only

Details: Full menu offered at this time; modifications may be made due to product availability.

 

CHEVY CHASE

Alfios LaTrattori      

www.alfios.com; (301) 657-9133

Open: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash, Ubereats, Caviar and Postmates

Details: Pizza, sandwiches, basic Italian dishes

 

The Capital Grille

www.thecapitalgrille.com; (301) 718-7812

Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: By restaurant

Details: Special takeout menu of popular items and family-style dinners. Also offering a selection of hand-carved uncooked steaks, packaged with our house-made seasoning and steak butter

 

Manoli Canoli

www.manolicanoli.com; (301) 951-1818

Open: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday

Delivery: Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats, Postmates, Bite Squad

Details: Call directly and we will bring the order to your car.

 

Potomac Pizza

www.potomacpizza.com; (301) 951-1127

Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: Free delivery with our own drivers; curbside pickup available

Details: Full menu available

 

GARRETT PARK

Black Market Bistro

www.blackmarketrestaurant.com/introBlack; (301) 933-3000

Open: Noon to 7 p.m., daily

Delivery: Takeout only at this time

Details: See website for takeout menu

 

GAITHERSBURG

Il Porto Restaurant

www.ilportogaithersburg.com; (301) 654-7851

Open Noon to 9 p.m., daily

Delivery: by restaurant

Details: Pizza, pasta, meats, seafood, salads

 

Rincon Peruano

www.facebook.com/RinconPeruanoMD/; (301) 977-7919

Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats

Details: Traditional Peruvian, authentic and family owned

 

KENSINGTON

K Town Bistro

www.ktownbistro.com; (301) 933-1211

Open: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday

Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats

Detail: Full menu available

 

Knowles Station Wine & Co.

www.knowlesstation.com; (301) 272-9080        

Open: Noon to 7:30 p.m., daily

Delivery: Carryout only

Details:  Knowles Station is serving a condensed version of our classic American pub fare. Knowles Station is also a full-service retail store offering a wide array of wine and craft beer.

 

NORTH BETHESDA

City Perch

www.cityperch.com/; (301) 231-2310

Open: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., daily

Delivery: Carryout only

Details: Regular menu

 

Fogo de Chao

www.fogodechao.com/location/bethesda/; (301) 841-9200

Open: Monday and Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Delivery: Carryout only

Details: Regular menu

 

Jinya

https://jinya-ramenbar.com; (301) 816-3029

Open: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, UberEats

Details: Regular menu

 

Julii

www.julii.com; (301) 517-9090

Open: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily

Deliver: UberEats or call for no fee delivery or curbside pick-up.

Details: Reduced price menu; $40 dinner special for 2

 

Nada

www.eatdrinknada.com/location/north-bethesda/; (301) 770-4040

Open: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily

Delivery: Carryout only

Details: Regular menu

 

Nando’s Peri Peri

www.nandosperiperi.com/find/restaurants/pike-rose; (240) 660-5050

Open: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., daily

Delivery: Nando’s app or DoorDash

Details: Regular menu

 

Owen’s Ordinary

www.owensordinarymd.com/; (301) 245-1226

Open: 4 to 9 p.m., Monday and Tuesday; Noon to 9 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday

Delivery: Carryout only

Details: See website for takeout menu

 

Seasons 52

www.seasons52.com; (301) 984-5252

Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: Pickup only

Details: Limited menu offering some of our signature items, like flatbreads, and classic entrees, like wood-grilled filet mignon. Family-style options are also available where you can select your protein and sides. Kids’ choices are available too, including grilled chicken tenders and our kids’ flatbread.

 

Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar

www.stellabarra.com/north-bethesda/; (301) 770-8609

Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash

Details: Serving regular menu

 

Summer House Santa Monica

www.summerhousesm.com/north-bethesda/; (301) 881-2381

Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: UberEats

Details: Serving regular menu

 

POTOMAC

Brooklyn’s Deli

www. brooklynsdelimd.com; (301) 340-3354

Open: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash, EZcatering, UberEats

Details:  Wide variety of deli sandwiches, salads, soups, breakfast and kids’ items.

 

The Grilled Oyster Company

www.thegrilledoystercompany.com; (301) 299-9888

Open: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday

Delivery: Curbside pickup & delivery (within limited area)

Details: Limited menu available on website. We will increase the menu based on demand and add specials daily.

 

Gringos & Mariachis (Potomac)

www.gmtaco.com; (301) 339-8855

Open: 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., daily

Delivery: Grubhub, UberEats

Details: 30% off menu during this time. Discount available only by calling the restaurant or ordering through our website for pickup only. Subject to change.

 

Hunter’s Bar and Grill

www.huntersbarandgrill.com; (301) 299-9300

Open: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash and Grubhub

Delivery: Limited menu

 

Potomac Pizza

www.potomacpizza.com; (301) 279-2234

Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: Free delivery with our own drivers; curbside pickup available

Details: Full menu available

 

Sisters Thai at Cabin John

www.sisterscabinjohn.com; (301) 299-4157

Open: 11 p.m. to 10 p.m., daily

Delivery: Providing takeout and delivery

 

Sugo

www.eatsugo.com; (240) 386-8080

Open: 5 to 9 p.m., daily

Delivery: Chow Now, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats

Details: Full dinner menu

 

ROCKVILLE

Botanero Restaurant

www.botanerorockville.com/; (240) 474-5461

Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash

Details: Full menu small plates. We also offer wines for carryout.

 

IL Pizzico Ristorante

www.ILpizzico.com; (301) 309-0610

Open: 4:30 to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday

Delivery: Pickup only at this time

Details: Most menus items are available; limitations and availability of products may occur.

 

Inferno Pizzeria

www.inferno-pizzeria.com; (301) 963-0115

Open: 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday

Delivery: Pickup only

Details: Nearly our full menu is available, viewable on our website. Call any time after 2 p.m. to place orders for pickup starting at 5 p.m.

 

Potomac Pizza

www.potomacpizza.com; (301) 279-2234

Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: Free delivery with our own drivers; curbside pickup available

Details: Full menu available

 

Quincy’s South Bar and Grille

www.quincyssouth.com/; (240) 669-3270

Open: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats

Details: Wings, sandwiches, pizza, flatbread, salads, burgers, entree and appetizers

 

Silver Diner

www.SilverDiner.com; (301) 770-2828

Open: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Delivery: Delivery available through SilverDiner.com.

Details: We are offering a modified to-go menu featuring our 50 most popular items.

 

Sushi Damo

www.sushidamo.com/home; 301-340-8010

Open: 5 to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: UberEats, Bite Squad, Waiter on the Way

Details: Best prices by ordering online via our website or calling 301-340-8010. Full menu is available for takeaway, plus bottles of wine, beer and sake.  Park at the curb and we will get everything into your car with maximum distancing policy.

 

World of Beer

www.worldofbeer.com/locations/rockville/; (301) 340-2915

Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily

Delivery: Carryout only

Details: Full menu, plus beer and wine to go with purchase of food. All carryout food is discounted 20% and all beer and wine are discounted 30%.

 

SILVER SPRING

All Set Restaurant & Bar

www.allsetrestaurant.com; (301) 495-8800

Open: Noon to 7 p.m., daily

Delivery: DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub

Details: Full menu available; subject to change.

 

PLNT Burger

www.plntburger.com; (240) 685-6286

Open: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily

Delivery: Postmates, Grubhub and UberEats. You can also order for pickup directly with us at www.toasttab.com/plnt-burger/v3

Details: Offering 100% plant-based burgers, links, fries, snacks and soft serve; Kosher and vegan

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Coronavirus image

UPDATED: Coronavirus cases in Montgomery more than double in two days; police officer tests positive

County says officer had ‘limited interaction’ with public
Mynd resized

UPDATED: Mynd Spa & Salon closes in North Bethesda and Gaithersburg

Company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy
kumar wide

Bills to put brakes on I-495/I-270 widening project stall as legislature adjourns

Barve pessimistic over future of passing ‘P3’ measures, blasts state Senate

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Sales Operations Manager (This position is expected to be funded for 3 years) |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Director, Public Policy Communications |

TikTok

User Experience Designer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Certification Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Accounting Intern |

B.F. Saul Company

Lead Stage Technician |

Strathmore

Floral Designer |

Johnson's Florist and Garden Centers

Production Coordinator |

Walker & Dunlop

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get the latest news on coronavirus in Montgomery County.

×
×

Get the latest news on coronavirus in Montgomery County.

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter for continuous coronavirus coverage.

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested