Local restaurants that are providing carryout and delivery
Here’s a list of some of the eateries that are still open
Bethesda Beat has compiled a list of local restaurants providing carryout and, in many cases, delivery while they are closed for dine-in customers due to COVID-19.
The information was provided by the restaurants and is subject to change. Please check a restaurant’s website or call for details.
BETHESDA
Alatri Bros.
www.alatribros.com; (301) 718-6427
Open: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday
Delivery: DoorDash, UberEats
Details: Wood fire Neapolitan pizza and a variety of small plates. 25% off menu during this time. Discount available only by calling the restaurant or ordering through our website for pickup only. Subject to change.
Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza
www.acfp.com; (240) 781-6943
Open: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily.
Delivery: DoorDash and UberEats
Details: Serving a limited menu: Pizza, wings, salad and meatballs
Bacchus of Lebanon
www.Bacchusoflebanon.com; (301) 657-1722
Open: 5 to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash
Details: Orders can be placed online and paid for at pick up
Benihana
www.benihana.com; (301) 652-5391
Open: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats
Details: Regular menu
Black’s Bar & Kitchen
www.blacksbarandkitchen.com; (301) 652-5525
Open: Noon to 7 p.m., daily
Delivery: Restaurant will deliver to certain buildings; service carrier to come
Details: A combination of lite fare and entrees with an emphasis on seafood, grilled proteins and salads
Caddies On Cordell
www.caddiesoncordell.com; (301) 215-7730
Open: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash GrubHub, Uber eats
Details: Sandwiches, wings, salads and bar pizza as well
Casa Oaxaca
www.casaoaxacamd.com; (240) 858-6181
Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, UberEats
Details: Lunch and dinner menu available; curbside pickup available
Cesco Osteria
www.cesco-osteria.com; (301) 654-8333
Open: 1 to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday; 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday
Delivery: Grubhub, Slice, UberEats
Details: See website for complete menu; curbside service
Coopers Mill
www.coopersmillmd.com; (301) 897-9400
Open: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., daily
Delivery: UberEats
Details: American seasonal; limited menu
Gringos & Mariachis (Bethesda)
www.gmtaco.com; (301) 654-8333
Open: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash
Details: 30% off menu during this time. Discount available only by calling the restaurant or ordering through our website for pickup only. Subject to change.
Guardado’s Restaurant
www.guardados.com/order-online; (301) 986-4920
Open: Noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday
Delivery: Grubhub and restaurant deliveries
Details: Full menu available
Hanaro Sushi
www.hanarosushi.com/; (301) 654-7851
Open: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash, UberEats
Details: Japanese specialist creating sushi & Pan-Asian fare
Jaleo
www.jaleo.com/location/bethesda/; (301) 913-0003
Open: Noon to 4 p.m., daily
Delivery: Takeout only
Details: The community kitchen will operate out of the restaurant’s side door for takeout purchases. Menu will change daily with affordable plates of the day
Mamma Lucia
www.mammaluciarestaurants.com; (301) 907-3399
Open: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily
Delivery: Pickup only
Details: Baked ziti, sausage napolitana, penne primavera, lasagna, eggplant parmigiana, spaghetti and meatballs; $10 each with a minimum of 6 orders.
Medium Rare
www.mediumrarerestaurant.com; (301) 215-8379
Open: 5 to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m., Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
Delivery: DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub,
Details: Steak frites from brunch menu. For every two orders, includes Champagne and orange for mimosas.
Mon Ami Gabi
www.monamigabi.com/bethesda/; (301) 907-3399
Open: Noon to 8 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Delivery: Grubhub, UberEats, Caviar
Details: A pared-down version of our regular menu; Focus will be on steaks, salads and onion soup
Morton’s The Steakhouse
www.mortons.com; (301) 657-2650
Open Noon to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: Limited-area restaurant delivery
Details: Limited takeout menu available; 10% discount applied to orders placed through Morton’s.
Olazzo
www.Olazzo.com; (301) 654-9496
Open: Noon to 8:30 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash, UberEats
Details: Authentic Italian American cuisine; 25% off menu during this time. Discount available only by calling the restaurant or ordering through our website for pickup only. Subject to change.
Pizzeria da Marco
www.pizzeriadamarco.net; (301) 654-6083
Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash
Details: Neapolitan pizzas, eggplant parmigiana, baked rigatoni, bruschetta, meatballs, rice balls, salads and more
Positano Ristorante
www.ePositano.com; (301) 654-1717
Open: Noon to 9 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, UberEats
Details: Homemade Italian lunch and dinner made from scratch
Praline Bakery & Bistro
www.pralinebistro.com; (301) 229-8180
Open: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday to Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday to Saturday
Delivery: Grubhub, Doordash and we deliver to our community for free (3-mile radius from our location)
Details: Bistro entrees include chicken pot pie, salmon paillard, bricked chicken breast. We also have salads, eggs, quiches and sweets from the bakery. Family dinners for two or more are available.
Raku
www.rakuasiandining.com; (301)718-8680
Open: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: In-house, Postmates, Grubhub
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
www.ruthschris.com/restaurant-locations/bethesda/; (301) 652-7877
Open: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., daily
Delivery: Caviar
Details: A wide variety of items of our regular menu are available
Silver New American Brasserie
www.EatAtSilver.com; (301) 652-9780
Open: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Delivery: Available through EatAtSilver.com
Details: Silver New American Brasserie is offering a modified to go menu during this time. We feature over 50 choices, ranging from all-day breakfast, salads, burgers and milkshakes.
Smoke BBQ
www.mysmokebbq.com; (301) 656-2011
Open: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily
Delivery: Restaurant delivers, plus Ubereats, DoorDash and Grubhub
Details: American BBQ featuring smoked ribs, brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken. Sides include creamy mac-n-cheese, collards, baked beans, potato salad and cornbread. Also offering beer/wine delivery. Curbside pickup available. Full menu on website
Tandoori Nights
www.tandoorinights.md.com; (301) 656-4002
Open: 5 to 9:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Delivery: Grubhub, Postmates, DoorDash and UberEats.
Details: Regular menu is available
West Wings
www.coopersmillmd.com; (301) 897-9400
Open: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., daily
Delivery: UberEats
Details: Wings and fries
World of Beer
www.worldofbeer.com/locations/bethesda/; (240) 389-9317
Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: Carryout only
Details: Full menu, plus beer and wine to go with purchase of food.
CABIN JOHN
Wild Tomato
www.wildtomatorestaurant.com; (301) 229-0680
Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: Carryout only
Details: Full menu offered at this time; modifications may be made due to product availability.
Sal’s Italian Kitchen
www.salsitaliankitchen.net; (240) 802-2370
Open: Noon to 8 p.m.
Delivery: Carryout only
Details: Full menu offered at this time; modifications may be made due to product availability.
CHEVY CHASE
Alfios LaTrattori
www.alfios.com; (301) 657-9133
Open: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash, Ubereats, Caviar and Postmates
Details: Pizza, sandwiches, basic Italian dishes
The Capital Grille
www.thecapitalgrille.com; (301) 718-7812
Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: By restaurant
Details: Special takeout menu of popular items and family-style dinners. Also offering a selection of hand-carved uncooked steaks, packaged with our house-made seasoning and steak butter
Manoli Canoli
www.manolicanoli.com; (301) 951-1818
Open: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday
Delivery: Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats, Postmates, Bite Squad
Details: Call directly and we will bring the order to your car.
Potomac Pizza
www.potomacpizza.com; (301) 951-1127
Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: Free delivery with our own drivers; curbside pickup available
Details: Full menu available
GARRETT PARK
Black Market Bistro
www.blackmarketrestaurant.com/introBlack; (301) 933-3000
Open: Noon to 7 p.m., daily
Delivery: Takeout only at this time
Details: See website for takeout menu
GAITHERSBURG
Il Porto Restaurant
www.ilportogaithersburg.com; (301) 654-7851
Open Noon to 9 p.m., daily
Delivery: by restaurant
Details: Pizza, pasta, meats, seafood, salads
Rincon Peruano
www.facebook.com/RinconPeruanoMD/; (301) 977-7919
Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats
Details: Traditional Peruvian, authentic and family owned
KENSINGTON
K Town Bistro
www.ktownbistro.com; (301) 933-1211
Open: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday
Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats
Detail: Full menu available
Knowles Station Wine & Co.
www.knowlesstation.com; (301) 272-9080
Open: Noon to 7:30 p.m., daily
Delivery: Carryout only
Details: Knowles Station is serving a condensed version of our classic American pub fare. Knowles Station is also a full-service retail store offering a wide array of wine and craft beer.
NORTH BETHESDA
City Perch
www.cityperch.com/; (301) 231-2310
Open: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., daily
Delivery: Carryout only
Details: Regular menu
Fogo de Chao
www.fogodechao.com/location/bethesda/; (301) 841-9200
Open: Monday and Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Delivery: Carryout only
Details: Regular menu
Jinya
https://jinya-ramenbar.com; (301) 816-3029
Open: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, UberEats
Details: Regular menu
Julii
www.julii.com; (301) 517-9090
Open: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily
Deliver: UberEats or call for no fee delivery or curbside pick-up.
Details: Reduced price menu; $40 dinner special for 2
Nada
www.eatdrinknada.com/location/north-bethesda/; (301) 770-4040
Open: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily
Delivery: Carryout only
Details: Regular menu
Nando’s Peri Peri
www.nandosperiperi.com/find/restaurants/pike-rose; (240) 660-5050
Open: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., daily
Delivery: Nando’s app or DoorDash
Details: Regular menu
Owen’s Ordinary
www.owensordinarymd.com/; (301) 245-1226
Open: 4 to 9 p.m., Monday and Tuesday; Noon to 9 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday
Delivery: Carryout only
Details: See website for takeout menu
Seasons 52
www.seasons52.com; (301) 984-5252
Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: Pickup only
Details: Limited menu offering some of our signature items, like flatbreads, and classic entrees, like wood-grilled filet mignon. Family-style options are also available where you can select your protein and sides. Kids’ choices are available too, including grilled chicken tenders and our kids’ flatbread.
Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar
www.stellabarra.com/north-bethesda/; (301) 770-8609
Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash
Details: Serving regular menu
Summer House Santa Monica
www.summerhousesm.com/north-bethesda/; (301) 881-2381
Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: UberEats
Details: Serving regular menu
POTOMAC
Brooklyn’s Deli
www. brooklynsdelimd.com; (301) 340-3354
Open: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash, EZcatering, UberEats
Details: Wide variety of deli sandwiches, salads, soups, breakfast and kids’ items.
The Grilled Oyster Company
www.thegrilledoystercompany.com; (301) 299-9888
Open: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday
Delivery: Curbside pickup & delivery (within limited area)
Details: Limited menu available on website. We will increase the menu based on demand and add specials daily.
Gringos & Mariachis (Potomac)
www.gmtaco.com; (301) 339-8855
Open: 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., daily
Delivery: Grubhub, UberEats
Details: 30% off menu during this time. Discount available only by calling the restaurant or ordering through our website for pickup only. Subject to change.
Hunter’s Bar and Grill
www.huntersbarandgrill.com; (301) 299-9300
Open: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash and Grubhub
Delivery: Limited menu
Potomac Pizza
www.potomacpizza.com; (301) 279-2234
Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: Free delivery with our own drivers; curbside pickup available
Details: Full menu available
Sisters Thai at Cabin John
www.sisterscabinjohn.com; (301) 299-4157
Open: 11 p.m. to 10 p.m., daily
Delivery: Providing takeout and delivery
Sugo
www.eatsugo.com; (240) 386-8080
Open: 5 to 9 p.m., daily
Delivery: Chow Now, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats
Details: Full dinner menu
ROCKVILLE
Botanero Restaurant
www.botanerorockville.com/; (240) 474-5461
Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash
Details: Full menu small plates. We also offer wines for carryout.
IL Pizzico Ristorante
www.ILpizzico.com; (301) 309-0610
Open: 4:30 to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday
Delivery: Pickup only at this time
Details: Most menus items are available; limitations and availability of products may occur.
Inferno Pizzeria
www.inferno-pizzeria.com; (301) 963-0115
Open: 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday
Delivery: Pickup only
Details: Nearly our full menu is available, viewable on our website. Call any time after 2 p.m. to place orders for pickup starting at 5 p.m.
Potomac Pizza
www.potomacpizza.com; (301) 279-2234
Open: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: Free delivery with our own drivers; curbside pickup available
Details: Full menu available
Quincy’s South Bar and Grille
www.quincyssouth.com/; (240) 669-3270
Open: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats
Details: Wings, sandwiches, pizza, flatbread, salads, burgers, entree and appetizers
Silver Diner
www.SilverDiner.com; (301) 770-2828
Open: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Delivery: Delivery available through SilverDiner.com.
Details: We are offering a modified to-go menu featuring our 50 most popular items.
Sushi Damo
www.sushidamo.com/home; 301-340-8010
Open: 5 to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: UberEats, Bite Squad, Waiter on the Way
Details: Best prices by ordering online via our website or calling 301-340-8010. Full menu is available for takeaway, plus bottles of wine, beer and sake. Park at the curb and we will get everything into your car with maximum distancing policy.
World of Beer
www.worldofbeer.com/locations/rockville/; (301) 340-2915
Open: Noon to 8 p.m., daily
Delivery: Carryout only
Details: Full menu, plus beer and wine to go with purchase of food. All carryout food is discounted 20% and all beer and wine are discounted 30%.
SILVER SPRING
All Set Restaurant & Bar
www.allsetrestaurant.com; (301) 495-8800
Open: Noon to 7 p.m., daily
Delivery: DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub
Details: Full menu available; subject to change.
PLNT Burger
www.plntburger.com; (240) 685-6286
Open: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily
Delivery: Postmates, Grubhub and UberEats. You can also order for pickup directly with us at www.toasttab.com/plnt-burger/v3
Details: Offering 100% plant-based burgers, links, fries, snacks and soft serve; Kosher and vegan