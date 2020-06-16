Latest increase in Montgomery County coronavirus cases is 0.4%
County now has 13,709 known cases and 658 confirmed deaths
Montgomery County added 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total to 13,709, a 0.4% increase from Monday.
Tuesday marked the 12th day in a row that the county has had less than a 2% daily increase in new cases. In four of the last five days, the increase has been less than 1%.
On Monday afternoon, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced that the county will move into the next phase of reopening on Friday. A press release said the county has “achieved its benchmarks,” which are used for guidance in determining when it is safe to lift more restrictions for businesses and amenities.
A data dashboard, run by the county Department of Health and Human Services, shows the county meeting or making “significant progress” on eight of 10 benchmarks. The data are updated by 2 p.m. each day.
The eight benchmarks that the dashboard shows to be met or showing significant progress are:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 199 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: six (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 75 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 59% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 43% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 7% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: five (three-day average); 13 declining days
● Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 103 (three-day average); 12 declining days
The two benchmarks that the dashboard shows haven’t been met are:
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 68% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 10 days
● Tests administered: 1,302 (three-day average); 3.8% testing capacity in the last 30 days (the county’s goal is to test 5% of its population each month)
The county added three new confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to state data. The total of confirmed deaths in the county is now 658.
Another 40 deaths are considered “probable,” meaning COVID-19 is listed as the cause on a death certificate but it has not been confirmed through a laboratory test.
Across Maryland, there have been 62,409 cases of coronavirus, according to Tuesday’s data. That’s an increase of 377 cases, or 0.6%, from Monday.
There have been 2,851 confirmed deaths in Maryland. The statewide positivity rate is 6.2%.