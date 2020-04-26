Latest daily increase in Montgomery County COVID-19 cases is 5%
Confirmed deaths in county now at 160, up eight in one day
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Montgomery County climbed 5% Sunday morning from Saturday, continuing its daily rise — but at a slower pace than at the beginning of the month.
The Montgomery County total inceased from 3,483 to 3,645, according to new figures released by the Maryland Department of Health.
The number of cases statewide increased from 17,766 to 18,581, also 5%.
Eight new Montgomery County COVID-19 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, giving the county a total of 160.
Another 20 Montgomery County deaths are considered “probable,” meaning the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause, but that finding was not confirmed by a laboratory test.
Maryland has now recorded 827 deaths and 83 probable deaths, up from 797 and 78, respectively.
The percentage increase in Montgomery County cases has now been in single digits for 14 of the last 15 days. Before that, the increase was in double digits for 22 out of 23 days.
As of Sunday, Maryland had 78,084 negative tests and 1,177 people had been released from isolation. Another 1,463 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Montgomery County ranked second in the state in the number of cases, behind Prince George’s County, which had 4,987, and ahead of Baltimore County, which had 2,509.
Montgomery County also was second in the number of deaths to Prince George’s County, which has recorded 163.
Statewide, the top age bracket for the number of cases was 50 to 59, followed by 40 to 49, then 30 to 39.
The most deaths were in the 80+ age category.
More women have contracted COVID-19, but more men have died from it.
The most COVID-19 cases have been among African Americans, with 6,742, followed by whites, with 4,276, then Hispanics, with 2,841, and Asians, with 363.
The figures for deaths were 305 for African Americans, 301 for whites, 46 for Hispanics and 30 for Asians.