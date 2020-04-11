 Inmate in Montgomery County jail tests positive for COVID-19
Workers, other inmate who might have been exposed are quarantined

By Dan Schere
| Published:

An inmate in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility near Clarksburg has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, county officials said Friday evening.

The county wrote in a press release Friday that the inmate is in the medical unit and is “doing well.” Workers in the jail and one inmate who were near the inmate with the virus have been quarantined, the press release stated.

County officials gave no additional details.

Other inmates who might have been exposed to the virus are having their temperature checked daily for two weeks, the press release stated.

Earlier this week, officials said an employee in the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation tested positive for the virus.

Workers received face coverings this week to protect themselves from the virus, the press release stated, and inmates will also soon receive them.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

