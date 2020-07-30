Increase in COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County staying below 1%
County's caseload rose 0.53% on Thursday; statewide increase was 1.03%
COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County have continued to increase this month at a rate of less than 1% per day.
The county has had 17,397 cases as of Thursday morning, an increase of 0.53% from the previous day. The county has extended its streak of consecutive days with an increase less than 1% to 23.
Montgomery County also added two confirmed deaths on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 750.
The county has had 39 deaths that are considered “probable,” meaning the coronavirus is listed as the cause on a death certificate, but that was not confirmed by a laboratory test.
COVID-19 cases across Maryland increased to 87,177 on Thursday, a 1.03% increase in one day. Cases have been increasing statewide at a higher rate than in the county. The statewide increase has been more than 1% on nine days since July 14.
Across the state, there have been 3,357 confirmed deaths from the virus.
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening. Those benchmarks are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
Up until the middle of this month, county officials were using color-coded numbers to denote whether each metric had been met, shown progress or not shown progress.
Eight of 10 benchmarks were being met consistently through July 12. But that number has fallen in the weeks since.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county’s data dashboard showed the following data for each benchmark:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 90 (three-day average); nine declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 25 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU unit bed utilization rate: 50% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 21% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 3.6% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 3,234 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 7.8% for the last 30 days
● Number of new confirmed cases: 95 (three-day average); four declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); eight declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 4 (three-day average); six declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 70% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for six days
Across Maryland, more than 1.18 million tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 4.57%.
Of the 585 people currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, 446 are in acute care and 139 are in intensive care.
