In two days, Montgomery County coronavirus cases increase 10%
10 more deaths reported in county
The number of coronavirus cases reported in Montgomery County increased to 2,768 on Tuesday morning — an increase of 10% since Sunday.
The county also recorded 10 new deaths from the virus as of Tuesday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health, bringing its total to 99.
There have also been 17 “probable” deaths in the county, which is when a person’s death certificate lists the virus as the cause of death, but the cause hasn’t been confirmed by a laboratory test.
There were 509 confirmed coronavirus cases added across Maryland on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 14,193. The number of Maryland cases has risen 50% in one week.
There were 584 verified deaths statewide as of Tuesday morning and 68 probable deaths.
State and county officials have said that the number of confirmed cases and deaths is expected to rise with increasing testing capacity. On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state had purchased 500,000 COVID-19 test kits from South Korea.
On Tuesday, the state began including more information about patients currently hospitalized. There are 1,433 patients currently in the hospital. Of those, 907 are in acute care and 526 are in intensive care.
There have been more than 3,000 people hospitalized in the state throughout the pandemic, and 930 patients have been released from isolation. More than 59,000 people have tested negative.
Montgomery County has the second most confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland after Prince George’s County, which has had 3,734 cases.
There have been 5,322 cases and 218 deaths among African Americans, the most of any racial group in the state. Among whites, there have been 3,327 cases and 201 deaths.
The majority of the state’s coronavirus patients, 7,623, have been female, compared to 6,570 males. Of those whose death was attributed to the coronavirus, 314 were male and 270 were female.
