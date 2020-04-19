 In Montgomery County, coronavirus cases increase by 10% in two days
County adds 10 deaths in one day

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Coronavirus dept of health photo

Coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increased by 10% in two days, bringing the total to 2,507 cases as of Sunday morning.

The county recorded 10 new deaths from the virus on Sunday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health, bringing the verified death toll to 80.

There have also been 16 “probable” deaths in the county, which is when a person’s death certificate lists the virus as the cause of death, but the cause hasn’t been confirmed by a laboratory test.

Statewide, there have been 12,830 confirmed coronavirus cases — an increase of 522 cases since Saturday. There were 486 verified deaths as of Sunday morning statewide and 62 probable deaths.

Of the five ZIP codes in the state with the most cases, two are in the Silver Spring area — 20904 and 20906. Those ZIP codes had 221 and 218 cases, respectively.

There have been 2,886 people hospitalized and 914 people released from isolation across the state. More than 55,000 tests have come back with negative results.

Montgomery County has the second most confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland after Prince George County, which has had 3,345 cases.

There have been 4,855 cases and 196 deaths among African Americans, the most of any racial group in the state. Among Caucasians, there have been 3,037 cases and 159 deaths.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

