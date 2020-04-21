‘I actually want to go to school now’: Students weigh in on online learning
In their own words, local children describe experiences
Learning from home is earning mixed reviews from Montgomery County students.
In mid-March, state officials ordered schools across the state to be closed as part of a broad effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus. For two weeks, local students’ education was unexpectedly interrupted as instruction stopped.
Now, MCPS — along with private schools across the region — has completed more than two weeks of its new online learning regimen. In shortened academic days, students and teachers use online video platforms, like Zoom, to hold live classes. Students do many lessons independently and check in with teachers for virtual office hours.
Bethesda Beat asked students of all ages across the county how COVID-19 has affected their education. Some students said they enjoy their newfound flexibility while others lamented the lack of structure and rigor.
Students’ comments in most cases are relayed by their parents, who, in some cases, asked to only use first names. For consistency, all students are identified in that way.
Their answers:
• Natalie, 14, 9th grade at Rockville High School: “I’m sad that the spring musical got canceled, but otherwise, I’m loving my time off. The workload is much more manageable and I actually have time to pick up my hobbies again.”
• Leona, 8, 2nd grade, Sligo Creek Elementary School in Silver Spring: “It changed it because now we have to do school online and it’s 30 minutes, not 7 hours.”
• Tyler, 15, 9th grade, Albert Einstein High School in Kensington: “I like the environment better at school because I feel like I am in the mood to do work there.”
• Andres, 10, 5th grade, Flora M. Singer Elementary School in Silver Spring: “I think the new school experience is out of the ordinary, and I think it’s a little weird. A positive about the new experience is that I think that the structure of the online learning program is well planned and well thought out. I still think that the new experience is a little weird because students are learning online instead of physically being at school. In conclusion, I think this format is going to take some getting used to, but the new format isn’t that bad overall.”
• Caelyn, 14, 8th grade, Kingsview Middle School in Germantown: “I don’t really like it. I wish I was back in school. It’s hard to keep up with everything that’s coming in all the different formats. And no real interaction makes it really dull and boring.”
• Naomi, 15, 9th grade, Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda: “My education is a lot less work.”
• Nathaniel, 8, Stedwick Elementary School in Montgomery Village: “It’s made my math slower and I’m not getting as much knowledge as I used to. It also gives a lot more time for playing.”
• Alana, 6th grade, Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg: “I don’t get to see my friends from school. It is harder to concentrate on school work at home and without your teachers there to answer questions right away. I like Zoom and getting to see other people.”
• Jaden, 8th grade, Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg: “I can’t see anyone and can’t have human connection, which makes it harder to focus and takes the fun out of learning.”
• Zach, 3rd grade, Flower Hill Elementary School in Gaithersburg: “We can’t go to school and can’t see our friends. Online school is kind of good.”
• Anna, 14, 8th grade, A. Mario Loiederman Middle School in Silver Spring: “I want to go back to school because I miss people. Also, I missed my 8th-grade musical and lots of other class events I was looking forward to.”
• Alex, 11, 6th grade, Rocky Hill Middle School in Clarksburg: “I actually want to go school now. I want to see my friends in person and not just on Zoom.”
• Kaylin, 7th grade, Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg: “I hate it. It was so much easier in school. Teachers were there to explain things to me.”
• Iain, 5th grade, Wilson Wims Elementary School in Clarksburg: “I miss my friends. Every morning, I do my Zoom meeting and then I’m done. The little bit of work is easy to get done and less than normal.”
• Rachel, 12th grade, Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville: “I feel like online school is a good chance to take a mental break. Since school activities are usually very fast-paced with a load of extracurricular activities to handle on the side as well, staying at home and learning at my own pace has given me a good chance to take a break from the seemingly endless stream of activities.”
• Jackie, 4th grade, Green Acres School in North Bethesda: “Work has been more independent because we haven’t been able to work with our classmates as much. But the teachers are trying really hard to give us the same experience by using Zoom.”
• Eli, 7, 1st grade, Clarksburg Elementary School: “Staying home and learning more because I get more attention.”
• Colin, 14, 8th grade, Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg: “It’s way more boring. Like, seriously boring. I do my work, but it’s hard to stay motivated.”
• Clark, 11, 5th grade, Mother of God School in Montgomery Village: “We can access school at the click of a button. It’s nice to see everything and do it in any order you want.”
• Iris, 9, 3rd grade, Mother of God School in Montgomery Village: “I work on computers a lot more, and then when I’m finished, I can go free.”
• Gianna, 4, pre-kindergarten, Mother of God School in Montgomery Village: “At home, we have more mess. We have a piano and a guitar, a parrot, chickens, stuffies, costumes and puzzles.”
• Kohen, 12, sixth grade, Rocky Hill Middle School in Clarksburg: “It’s harder to keep up with what you have to do.”
• Ellie, 10, fourth grade, Clarksburg Elementary School: “It’s easier than real school.”
• Ava, 14, 9th grade, Clarksburg High School: “This online instructional learning is easier than my previous [interim instructional services] learning.
