Hogan executive order extends suspension of electric, water shutoffs

Hogan extends suspension of utility shutoffs, late fees
Another order allows breweries, wineries and distilleries to serve outdoors
Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order on Friday that extended the suspension of utility shutoffs and late fees. He also allowed wineries, breweries and distilleries to serve alcohol in outdoor seating areas and to ship alcohol using third-party carriers.
Under the orders, utilities — electric, gas, water, sewage, phone, cable TV, and internet — cannot be shut off for any residential customers. Late fees also can’t be issued.
Hogan extended the order through July 1.
In his second order, Hogan expanded allowable services by breweries, wineries and distilleries. The changes include allowing the businesses to serve alcohol in outdoor seating areas and ship alcohol through third-party shipment with common carriers, such as FedEx or UPS.
On May 22, the Montgomery County Council sent a letter to Hogan and state Comptroller Peter Franchot requesting that they support an extension of alcohol delivery and carryout for restaurants and other businesses.
Franchot, the state’s chief fiscal officer and alcohol regulator, responded to the council in a letter on Tuesday saying he would support extending the delivery and carryout of beer, wine and spirits past the end of Maryland’s state of emergency.
The Maryland General Assembly could then decide whether to memorialize the provisions into law when it meets in January.
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, wrote in an email on Thursday that the state “should have more [information]” on the subject tomorrow. He did not immediately respond to a Friday question on whether Hogan was planning to respond to the council’s request.
