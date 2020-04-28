High school seniors feel ‘robbed’ by disruption of proms, graduations
MCPS considering three graduation options
For Montgomery County high school seniors, the end of their K-12 education will come with little fanfare.
Usually, thousands of people would gather for graduation celebrations in June, honoring more than 12,000 students as they bid farewell and prepare for college or career opportunities.
But, for this year’s seniors, there won’t be the usual ceremonies with pomp and circumstance, and the school district is still working to determine how it will honor students’ achievements.
The rapid spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, spurred state officials in March to shutter schools throughout Maryland and across the country. More than 45 million public school students in the United States are now learning from home, according to data compiled by Education Week.
The pandemic has also closed most businesses and eliminated large gatherings indefinitely. As the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to rise across Maryland, local school officials are brainstorming how best to navigate the restrictions and celebrate seniors’ 12 years of hard work.
“It feels like after a marathon, our water bottles have been taken away,” Ellie Morgan, a senior at Northwood High school, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat. “… Many times, I have thought to myself, ‘If I can pass this test, I can make it to that stage and walk across,’ but now it feels as if that accomplishment is tainted.”
Last week, MCPS sent a survey to high school seniors and their parents, pitching three general ideas for graduation: virtual ceremonies in May or June; in-person graduations in late July; and virtual graduations in May or June and in-person ceremonies later in the summer.
In an email on Monday night, MCPS spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala wrote that “there are a lot of logistics to think through” for each situation, and in-person ceremonies “would only be possible if the governor lifts the ban on mass gatherings.”
Prayag Gordy, a senior at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, said he doesn’t have a preference from the options presented, but is curious what the majority thinks.
Primarily, he worried that online ceremonies wouldn’t be accessible to students who don’t have internet access at home. Conversely, an in-person ceremony later might exclude students who take a gap year or enroll internationally, he said.
Morgan agreed that any of the MCPS-proposed graduation options are fine, but a later ceremony might be difficult for some students.
Nate Helsing, a Blair senior, said he would prefer an in-person graduation ceremony “because at least this gives people who can attend an opportunity for a real graduation.”
The survey will remain open for responses until Friday, and is available on the MCPS website.
For thousands of Montgomery County seniors, graduations are part of a long list of events and milestones they won’t experience in the way they dreamed. There are no proms, no senior pranks or trips, no final lunch with friends in the cafeteria or last sentimental walk through their schools’ hallways.
On social media, people across the country have chastised young people for caring so deeply about the events marking their senior year of high school. In the grand scheme of things, missing graduation while others are dying and suffering isn’t a big deal, some have said.
Many students say they understand the gravity of the pandemic and the relative insignificance of their disappointment.
But, Gordy said, many have worked incredibly hard to overcome challenging circumstances and it will be painful for them to be unable to celebrate. Some are first-generation American students and this would have been their family’s first graduation. Others overcame homelessness, abusive relationships or mental health problems. Teachers worked long hours to ensure their students were reaching their full potential.
For Morgan, at Northwood, who triumphed through mental health challenges of her own, there is no longer “a rainbow after the storm.”
“Everyone deserves their own rite of passage and their own coming of age story, and that chance has been robbed from the class of 2020,” Morgan said. “As adults have long stated, ‘Welcome to the real world.’ We are being thrown into it with a mailed diploma.”
A baseball player who is missing his final season, Helsing said he was most looking forward to the sport’s “senior night,” during which student-athletes’ achievements are celebrated.
“When you are growing up, prom and graduation and even senior night are all things we looked forward to for years and you never think about not being able to experience these milestones,” Helsing said. “… We should be allowed to be sad about this without feeling guilty about it.”
But when the world returns to “normal” — however different it might be — Helsing said what he will long for most are the unmade memories with his classmates, many of whom won’t see each other regularly as they go their separate ways.
“It’s pretty hard to stay connected with my friends just because I can’t see any of them in person,” he said. “I do play video games and talk with my friends on the phone, but it’s hard not to remember that this time of year, we were all supposed to be with each other making memories.”
In a submission to Bethesda Beat’s Coronavirus Chronicles essay series, Watkins Mill High School senior Jade Pinkowitz wrote that she feels “a part of my soul is missing” after her senior year “vanished into thin air.”
“I was expecting to leave — I knew I’d have to let go — I just didn’t realize I would be letting go this soon,” Pinkowitz wrote.”
