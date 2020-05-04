 High demand at county hospitals prompts ‘alert’ for EMS units
  • .2020
  • .High demand at county hospitals prompts ‘alert’ for EMS units

High demand at county hospitals prompts ‘alert’ for EMS units

Beds in short supply in critical-care units; patients taken to whichever hospital can take them

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Fire and rescue resized

For at least the last two weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, Montgomery County’s ambulances have been taking patients to whichever hospital is best suited to take them, a Fire & Rescue official said Monday.

Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter over the weekend that the county’s hospitals were on a “blue alert,” which means that there is a shortage of resources. In this case, Piringer wrote that there was a shortage of critical-care-unit beds.

Piringer said in an interview Monday morning that Maryland’s Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems maintains a monitoring system for all hospitals in the state. It classifies a hospital based on the resources it has.

A blue alert can occur when there is a high demand for EMS and hospital services, such as during an inclement weather event or other emergencies, according to the state’s hospital alert classification system.

A red alert means a hospital is no longer accepting patients due to a shortage of beds.

“We have essentially an EMS supervisor who assists EMS units in transport to the most appropriate hospital for the patient. So it’s not necessarily the closest hospital, but it’s the one that’s best for the patient based on how busy a particular hospital is,” Piringer said.

Piringer said that during the coronavirus pandemic, “we know all the hospitals are busy, and we’re trying to relieve the ones that might be overworked or overstressed.”

A blue alert evenly distributes patient transports, so one hospital doesn’t become overwhelmed. A blue alert also lets the county’s EMS override a red alert if it needs to, Piringer said.

“If they’re on red alert, they don’t want patients. But if we go on blue alert, we can override that if other hospitals are busy,” he said.

As of 9:15 a.m. on Monday, no Montgomery County hospitals in the state system were advertised as being on red alert.

Piringer said there have been multiple times before the coronavirus pandemic that hospitals in the county were on blue alert, but not for multiple weeks at a time.

“It wouldn’t be unusual for us to go on blue alert, but it’s usually just a couple hours at a time,” he said.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Bethesda pedestrian bridge art honors health care workers, first responders

Display was made from pool noodles

Damascus staff, school board deny negligence in high school rape case

Employees did not know of ‘longstanding sexual assault practice,’ court filing says
Untitled design (38)

Montgomery County COVID-19 cases increase 13% over weekend

Number of deaths in county rises to 274; state has more than 1,200

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending