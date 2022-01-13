2022 | Coronavirus

Here’s where to get a COVID-19 test in Montgomery County this weekend

Locations of sites include Silver Spring, Rockville, Boyds, Germantown

By Bethesda Beat Staff
share this

File photo

Daily COVID-19 testing is offered at a number of sites at rotating locations throughout Montgomery County. Testing is also available at pharmacies countywide.

Here is the county schedule for this weekend:

Friday, Jan. 14

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Angarai Testing Center
12210 Plum Orchard Drive, #211 , Silver Spring
Walk-ups available

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Good Hope Community Center
14715 Good Hope Road, Silver Spring
Walk-ups and appointments available 

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mary’s Center
344 University Blvd W., Silver Spring
Outdoor walk-up clinic. No appointment needed, but limited tests available

• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Maryland Soccer Plex
18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot Field 17, Boyds
By appointment only. Call 888-702-9042 with questions.

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Montgomery College Rockville-CB Building Off Parking Lot 11
51 Mannakee St., Rockville
Map here. Make an appointment here.  Walk-ups available.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Olive Branch Community Church
416 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Sandy Spring

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Upcounty Regional Services Center
12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown
Make an appointment here. Walk-ups available

1 to 6 p.m.
Westfield Wheaton mall
11160 Veirs Mill Road, Wheaton
Indoor walk-up Testing in front of Carter’s. Limited testing available

Saturday, Jan. 15

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dennis Avenue Health Center
2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring
Must make an appointment here

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Goshen UMC
19615 Goshen Road, Gaithersburg
No appointment needed

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Megamart Gaithersburg
401 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg
Outdoor walk-up clinic; parking available
No appointment needed, but limited tests 

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Montgomery College Rockville-CB Building Off Parking Lot 11
51 Mannakee St., Rockville
Map here. Make an appointment here.

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Upcounty Regional Services Center
12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown
Make an appointment here.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
11701 Clopper Road, Gaithersburg
Outdoor walk-up clinic. No appointment needed, but limited tests available.

• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Maryland Soccer Plex
18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot Field 17, Boyds
By appointment only. Call 888-702-9042 with questions.

Sunday, Jan. 16

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dennis Avenue Health Center
2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring
Must make an appointment here

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Montgomery College Rockville-CB Building Off Parking Lot 11
51 Mannakee St., Rockville
Map here. Make an appointment here.

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Upcounty Regional Services Center
12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown
Make an appointment here.

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Maryland Soccer Plex
18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot Field 17, Boyds
By appointment only. Call 888-702-9042 with questions.

Related Stories