Here’s where to get a COVID-19 test in Montgomery County this weekend

Daily COVID-19 testing is offered at a number of sites at rotating locations throughout Montgomery County. Testing is also available at pharmacies countywide.
Here is the county schedule for this weekend:
Friday, Jan. 14
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Angarai Testing Center
12210 Plum Orchard Drive, #211 , Silver Spring
Walk-ups available
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Good Hope Community Center
14715 Good Hope Road, Silver Spring
Walk-ups and appointments available
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mary’s Center
344 University Blvd W., Silver Spring
Outdoor walk-up clinic. No appointment needed, but limited tests available
• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Maryland Soccer Plex
18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot Field 17, Boyds
By appointment only. Call 888-702-9042 with questions.
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Montgomery College Rockville-CB Building Off Parking Lot 11
51 Mannakee St., Rockville
Map here. Make an appointment here. Walk-ups available.
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Olive Branch Community Church
416 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Sandy Spring
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Upcounty Regional Services Center
12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown
Make an appointment here. Walk-ups available
1 to 6 p.m.
Westfield Wheaton mall
11160 Veirs Mill Road, Wheaton
Indoor walk-up Testing in front of Carter’s. Limited testing available
Saturday, Jan. 15
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dennis Avenue Health Center
2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring
Must make an appointment here
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Goshen UMC
19615 Goshen Road, Gaithersburg
No appointment needed
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Megamart Gaithersburg
401 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg
Outdoor walk-up clinic; parking available
No appointment needed, but limited tests
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Montgomery College Rockville-CB Building Off Parking Lot 11
51 Mannakee St., Rockville
Map here. Make an appointment here.
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Upcounty Regional Services Center
12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown
Make an appointment here.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
11701 Clopper Road, Gaithersburg
Outdoor walk-up clinic. No appointment needed, but limited tests available.
• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Maryland Soccer Plex
18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot Field 17, Boyds
By appointment only. Call 888-702-9042 with questions.
Sunday, Jan. 16
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dennis Avenue Health Center
2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring
Must make an appointment here
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Montgomery College Rockville-CB Building Off Parking Lot 11
51 Mannakee St., Rockville
Map here. Make an appointment here.
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Upcounty Regional Services Center
12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown
Make an appointment here.
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Maryland Soccer Plex
18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot Field 17, Boyds
By appointment only. Call 888-702-9042 with questions.