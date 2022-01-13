Here’s where to get a COVID-19 test in Montgomery County this weekend

File photo

Daily COVID-19 testing is offered at a number of sites at rotating locations throughout Montgomery County. Testing is also available at pharmacies countywide.

Here is the county schedule for this weekend:

Friday, Jan. 14

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Angarai Testing Center

12210 Plum Orchard Drive, #211 , Silver Spring

Walk-ups available

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Good Hope Community Center

14715 Good Hope Road, Silver Spring

Walk-ups and appointments available

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mary’s Center

344 University Blvd W., Silver Spring

Outdoor walk-up clinic. No appointment needed, but limited tests available

• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Maryland Soccer Plex

18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot Field 17, Boyds

By appointment only. Call 888-702-9042 with questions.

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Montgomery College Rockville-CB Building Off Parking Lot 11

51 Mannakee St., Rockville

Map here. Make an appointment here. Walk-ups available.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Olive Branch Community Church

416 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Sandy Spring

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upcounty Regional Services Center

12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown

Make an appointment here. Walk-ups available

1 to 6 p.m.

Westfield Wheaton mall

11160 Veirs Mill Road, Wheaton

Indoor walk-up Testing in front of Carter’s. Limited testing available

Saturday, Jan. 15

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dennis Avenue Health Center

2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring

Must make an appointment here

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Goshen UMC

19615 Goshen Road, Gaithersburg

No appointment needed

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Megamart Gaithersburg

401 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg

Outdoor walk-up clinic; parking available

No appointment needed, but limited tests

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Montgomery College Rockville-CB Building Off Parking Lot 11

51 Mannakee St., Rockville

Map here. Make an appointment here.

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upcounty Regional Services Center

12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown

Make an appointment here.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church

11701 Clopper Road, Gaithersburg

Outdoor walk-up clinic. No appointment needed, but limited tests available.

• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Maryland Soccer Plex

18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot Field 17, Boyds

By appointment only. Call 888-702-9042 with questions.

Sunday, Jan. 16

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dennis Avenue Health Center

2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring

Must make an appointment here

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Montgomery College Rockville-CB Building Off Parking Lot 11

51 Mannakee St., Rockville

Map here. Make an appointment here.

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upcounty Regional Services Center

12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown

Make an appointment here.

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maryland Soccer Plex

18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot Field 17, Boyds

By appointment only. Call 888-702-9042 with questions.