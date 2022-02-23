Health officials say new omicron variant of COVID-19 appears less serious than first one

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

County health officials said Wednesday that a new omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the greater Washington, D.C., region, but preliminary data show that a new wave of serious infections isn’t likely.

Sean O’Donnell, Montgomery County’s public health emergency preparedness manager, said Wednesday that even if the second omicron variant (known as BA.2) becomes more dominant than the prevalent omicron strain (B.1.1.529), scientific findings so far indicate that there will probably not be “another spike or another wave.”

During a weekly briefing with reporters, O’Donnell shared data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed that more than more than 95% of cases in Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia are the original omicron variant, based on Feb. 13 to 19.

The World Health Organization has identified BA.2 as a lineage of the omicron variant, and issued a statement Tuesday that it may be more transmissible than B.1.1.529, the most dominant omicron strain currently being reported.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard told reporters that if someone with the B.1.1.529 version of omicron is reinfected with the BA.2 lineage, the second infection tends to result in light symptoms or none at all.

“What the data pretty much seems to suggest is that omicron immunity is better against other omicron strains than it is against any other strain of the virus,” Stoddard said. “So, I think that people who have gotten an omicron infection will likely have a significant level of protection against BA.2, but may not have significant levels of protection against future variants.”

James Bridgers, the county’s acting health officer, said he, Stoddard and others will continue to monitor the new omicron variant, but it’s not yet been seen much in Maryland. Last week, five cases were reported statewide, he said.

Stoddard said preliminary findings indicate that BA.2 isn’t replacing B.1.1.529, the dominant omicron variant, as quickly as B.1.1.529 replaced delta in late November, December and January.

“I’m not saying that that’s necessarily like an ‘OK, we don’t have to worry about it’ sign,” Stoddard said, “but I think it does tell us something about the number of people who have some level of omicron immunity in the population already.”

