Health official says vaccine for children under 5 might be available this month

A Montgomery County health official said Thursday that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could become available to children under 5 by the end of the month, pending approval by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sean O’Donnell, the county’s public health emergency preparedness manager, said that if the FDA, the CDC and state of Maryland health officials green-light the vaccine, the county could start receiving shipments the week of Feb. 21.

The FDA will thoroughly review the data from Pfizer to determine if it is safe to administer the vaccine to children under 5 years old.

“The range of children, from 6 months to 4 years, is a pretty good difference in body size and lots of other things biologically,” O’Donnell said during a weekly county briefing with reporters. “So, they’re going to provide a very intense review of the vaccine.”

According to O’Donnell and news reports, there is debate and review of whether two or three doses of the vaccine will be needed for children under 5. The FDA’s advisory committee has a meeting scheduled for Feb. 15 to review Pfizer’s data and the clinical trials for young kids.

O’Donnell said if the FDA authorizes the use of the vaccine, then the CDC and Maryland health officials will need to review it. But the process will likely be similar to the one for 5- to 11-year-olds, he added.

County officials have said it’s difficult to track the overall vaccination efforts for that age group due to how census data are collected.

County officials estimate 65% to 70% of children 5 to 11 years have received at least one dose, and 51% to 56% are fully vaccinated.

Children in that age group started getting vaccinations in November 2021.

O’Donnell said he believes that many parents, if they want their child under 5 to get vaccinated, will go to their pediatrician or other private provider. But county officials will help with distribution, too.

“… [P]arents are more likely to bring their child to a pediatrician at very early ages,” O’Donnell said. “They visit their pediatricians more frequently, so that their relationship is more established, and we think that’ll likely happen again at this point.”

