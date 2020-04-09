 Gaithersburg teen accused of violating governor’s executive order
  • .2020
  • .Gaithersburg teen accused of violating governor’s executive order

Gaithersburg teen accused of violating governor’s executive order

Police said social distancing mandate not obeyed; violation ‘attached to’ other charges

By Dan Schere
| Published:

A Gaithersburg teenager was accused of violating one of Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders aimed at encouraging social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Capt. Tom Jordan, a Montgomery County police spokesman, wrote in an email Wednesday that a 15-year-old from Gaithersburg was in violation of one of the orders.

However, the primary reason police arrested the teen, Jordan wrote, was not the violation of the order. “The violation was attached to a number of other charges,” he wrote.

Jordan declined to give information about the date of the arrest, the teen’s gender or any other details about what happened because it is a juvenile case. He also declined to specify which order the teen violated.

It is not clear whether the teen will be formally charged with violating the order.

“It is up to the Juvenile Justice System to determine if they will face charges for violating the Governor’s Order.  That is not determined by us,” Jordan wrote.

On March 30, Hogan issued a stay-at-home order that prohibits Marylanders from going out in public, except for reasons considered essential, such as getting food or medicine. Hogan also issued an executive order earlier last month that restricts crowd sizes to 10 people.

Both orders carry a penalty of a $5,000 fine and up to a year in prison.

Police across Maryland have charged 14 people with violations of the recent executive orders, Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo wrote in an email on Wednesday.

She said there was one arrest in Montgomery County. It was not clear if state police were counting the one arrest as one of the 14 people charged.

Russo wrote that between March 24 and April 7, police in Maryland responded to 1,064 calls related to potential violations of an executive order.

In addition, police have done more than 14,900 compliance checks related to orders by the governor, according to Russo.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Application process for $20 million county emergency fund to open next week

A week after approving measure, County Council members frustrated by delay

UPDATED: Drive-thru testing site opens in White Oak

County health officer says goal is to test 100 people per day

As testing backlog clears, state and county coronavirus cases jump around 25%

Five new deaths reported in Montgomery County, for total of 26

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Communications Specialist |

National Children's Museum

Certification Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Associate Oral Historian |

American Institute of Physics

2020 Summer Internship – Communications & Engagement |

Weber Shandwick

Director of International Admissions |

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School

Director, Public Policy Communications |

TikTok

Weekend and Weekday House Manager/Box Office Associate |

Imagination Stage

Real Estate Development Intern |

Bellwether Enterprise

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending