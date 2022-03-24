Friedson tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

File Photo

Montgomery County Council Member Andrew Friedson said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night.

Friedson wrote in a text message that he is isolating at home following his positive test, and is following protocols set by local authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He added that he has “very mild symptoms” and is “thankful” to be fully vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus.

“I continue to encourage all Montgomery County residents to take the necessary steps to stay as safe and as healthy as possible. If you haven’t already done so, please get vaccinated and boosted to help protect yourself, your family and our community against COVID-19,” Friedson said in a prepared statement.

Friedson wrote in a text message that he could possibly attend next week’s County Council meeting in-person, if he tests negative Monday and Tuesday morning, shows no symptoms, and wears a mask during the meeting, per CDC guidance.

County Executive Marc Elrich tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year and had mild symptoms. County Council Member Tom Hucker wrote in a text message that he and family members had the coronavirus in January 2021.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com