.UPDATED: First Montgomery County resident dies of coronavirus disease

Department of Health says she was in her 40s, had underlying health condition

Bethesda Beat Staf
| Published:
A woman in her 40s is the first Montgomery County resident to die from coronavirus disease and the third Marylander, the state Department of Health announced late Saturday night.

The woman had an underlying health condition, the department posted in a short press release.

Washington County issued a press release on Sunday about the death, saying the Montgomery County resident who died was visiting Washington County.

A Prince George’s man in his 60s with an underlying health condition was the first Maryland resident to die from coronavirus disease, or COVID-19. His death was announced on Wednesday night.

The second Maryland resident to die from COVID-19 was a Baltimore County man in his 60s, also with an underlying medical condition. His death was announced Friday night.

As of Saturday, Maryland had 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Montgomery County was listed as having 68 of those cases. It was not clear if the woman’s death announced on Saturday or the positive case of a Montgomery County police officer, also announced on Saturday, were included in that number.

