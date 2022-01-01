Elrich tests positive for COVID-19, says he has ‘mild symptoms’

County Executive March Elrich said Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19, but has "mild symptoms." File Photo

County Executive Marc Elrich said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, but added he has “mild symptoms” and is currently isolating at home.

Elrich said in a prepared statement he is thankful to have been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot for the coronavirus. He added he will continue working from home.

“The dangers of the Omicron variant are real, and I encourage everybody to take necessary steps to stay safe,” Elrich said in the statement. “Our community’s high vaccination rate is critical to ensuring our ability to make it through this. Please remain vigilant, wear a mask, and get vaccinated and boosted!”

In an interview Saturday, Elrich said he felt fatigued and had “sniffles” and a headache, but was otherwise feeling fine. It was the first time he’s tested positive during the pandemic, he said.

“As long as my symptoms are like this, I hope to feel better soon,” Elrich said.

In a prepared statement, the County Council wished Elrich a speedy recovery.

“We wish County Executive Marc Elrich a full and swift recovery from COVID-19. We have been assured that he is in good spirits and will continue to perform his responsibilities as County Executive while recovering from the virus at home.”

As of Saturday, 83.3% of the county’s total population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com