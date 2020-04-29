Elderly living in group residences make up two-thirds of county’s COVID-19 deaths
47 senior living communities have had at least one coronavirus case
Senior citizens living in group residences account for nearly two-thirds of the confirmed coronavirus deaths in Montgomery County and more than a quarter of the overall cases, according to state data released Tuesday evening.
Among 47 “congregate facility settings” — nursing homes, assisted living facilities and similar group residences — in Montgomery County with at least one coronavirus case, there have been 129 deaths and 1,043 cases, newly released figures show.
Another 20 “probable” COVID-19 deaths in Montgomery County — not verified by lab tests — are not counted in the figures for congregate facilities.
Montgomery County had recorded 201 overall coronavirus deaths as of Tuesday morning and 4,003 confirmed cases.
The facilities with the most cases in Montgomery County were:
- Regency Care of Silver Spring with 80
- Manor Care of Silver Spring with 79
- Wilson Health Care Center at Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg with 62
- Manor Care Wheaton with 61
- Rockville Nursing Home with 51
Statewide, Maryland had 20,113 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning and 929 confirmed deaths.
From congregate facilities in the state, there have been 4,406 COVID-19 cases and 471 confirmed deaths.
This is the first time the state has shared comprehensive data of living facilities for older residents, who are at a higher risk for contracting the virus and possibly dying from it because of their age and the probability of having underlying medical conditions that weaken the immune system.
The state has declined requests by media outlets to release COVID-19 data about living facilities for older residents, saying it’s up to counties to do that. Counties, though, have said they couldn’t release data without state approval.
The state Department of Health also has said the release of information at long-term care facilities served no public health purpose and could lead to patients being identified.
That has left reporting on those facilities to be piecemeal, usually when there is an outbreak with many cases.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday, though, ordered that the data for the state and each jurisdiction be released.
Earlier this month, Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services told Bethesda Beat that Regency Care of Silver Spring had the most deaths of any congregate facility.
At the time, Regency Care alone, with 8 COVID-19 deaths, accounted for about one-tenth of all Montgomery County’s fatalities.
As of Tuesday, Manor Care of Silver Spring had the most Montgomery County deaths, with 15.
Regency Care of Silver Spring and Rockville Nursing Home are next, with 10 deaths apiece.
Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, said this month that the county has 303 assisted living centers, nursing home and group homes with at least eight people (excluding those for mental illness and disabilities).
The list of 47 facilities released for Montgomery County on Tuesday evening are ones that have recorded at least one positive COVID-19 case.
Those facilities, with the number of overall cases and confirmed deaths in parentheses, are:
- Regency Care of Silver Spring (80 cases, 10 confirmed deaths)
- Manor Care Silver Spring (79, 15)
- Wilson Health Care Center at Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg (62, 9)
- Manor Care Wheaton (61, 1)
- Rockville Nursing Home (51, 10)
- Kensington Healthcare Center (47, 2)
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Oakview in Silver Spring (43, 4)
- Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane in Rockville (39, 8)
- Montgomery Village Health Care Center (38, 6)
- Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville (37, 4)
- Brook Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Sandy Spring (33, 2)
- Bethesda Health and Rehab (30, 8)
- Village at Rockville (30, 3)
- Cadia Healthcare of Springbrook, MD in Silver Spring (28, 4)
- Kensington Park (28, 2)
- Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Rockville (28, 0)
- Carriage Hill in Bethesda (26, 0)
- Friends House Retirement Community in Sandy Spring (26, 4)
- Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Rockville (25, 2)
- Arcola Health and Rehabilitation Center in Silver Spring (22, 5)
- ManorCare Potomac (21, 1)
- Arden Courts of Potomac (19,3)
- The Landing of Silver Spring (19, 1)
- Cadia Healthcare of Wheaton (17, 2)
- Layhill Center in Silver Spring (13, 6)
- Oak Manor Center in Burtonsville (13, 3)
- Althea Woodland in Silver Spring (12, 3)
- Fox Chase Rehabilitation & Nursing in Silver Spring (12, 1)
- Tribute at Black Hill in Germantown (10, 0)
- Cedar Creek Memory Care Homes-Maple Ridge in Rockville (9, 4)
- Sunrise Senior Living-Sunrise at Fox Hill in Bethesda (9, 0)
- Alfred House – ANDRUS in Rockville (8, 0)
- Brightview West End-Brightview Senior Living in Rockville (8, 2)
- ManorCare Health Services – Chevy Chase (8, 0)
- Sunrise of Chevy Chase (8, 1)
- Bel Pre Healthcare Center in Silver Spring (7, 0)
- Brightview Fallsgrove-Rockville Senior Assisted Living and Memory Care (6, 0)
- Shady Grove Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Rockville (6, 1)
- Sligo Creek Center-Genesis Healthcare in Takoma Park (6, 0)
- Maplewood of Park Place, Sunrise Senior Living in Bethesda (5, 1)
- ManorCare Bethesda (4, 0)
- Bedford Court in Silver Spring (3, 0)
- Ingleside at King Farm in Rockville (2, 1)
- Sunrise of Rockville (2, 0)
- Olney Memory Care (1, 0)
- Seabury at Springvale Terrace in Silver Spring (1, 0)
- Sunrise at Montgomery Village (1, 0)