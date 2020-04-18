Eight of Montgomery County’s COVID-19 deaths were from one Silver Spring nursing home
More than 10% of the Montgomery County deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Friday have come from one Silver Spring nursing home.
Eight residents of Regency Care of Silver Spring have died, Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, said Friday.
Overall, Montgomery County has had 63 COVID-19 deaths, according to state Department of Health figures from Friday morning.
Another 15 deaths in Montgomery County were considered “probably” related to COVID-19. A death is considered “probable” if the death certificate lists the disease as the cause, but it not been confirmed by a laboratory test.
Anderson said 39 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 at Regency Care, including 16 who were hospitalized. Three other test results were pending.
Among the Regency Care staff, 18 had tested positive and 11 tests were pending, she said.
Out of 303 assisted living centers, nursing homes and group homes in the county with at least 8 people (excluding those for mental illness or disabilities), 43 have had positive COVID-19 cases, Anderson said.
Fewer than 10 of those facilities have reported deaths, she said.
The number of deaths at Regency Care was the highest total of any Montgomery County facility, Anderson said.
Regency Care is at 9101 Second Ave. in the 20910 ZIP Code in Silver Spring, which was listed as having had 105 COVID-19 cases as of Friday. A message on the facility’s Facebook page says, “We at Regency Care understand how difficult this time has been on all of our residents, their loved ones and our communities. We are doing all we can to help keep our families safe, loved and comforted.”
Earlier this month, with more than 90 nursing homes across the state reporting COVID-19 cases, the state created “strike teams.”
The teams — made up of the National Guard, state and local health departments, and health care workers — visit nursing homes and similar facilities and provide emergency care, supplies and equipment.
Anderson said care facilities were having trouble getting personal protective equipment. A week ago, after a shipment from the federal government arrived in Maryland, volunteers with the Civil Air Patrol helped deliver equipment — including masks, gowns and gloves — to about 50 facilities that needed it, she said.
