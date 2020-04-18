 Eight of Montgomery County’s COVID-19 deaths were from one Silver Spring nursing home
  • .2020
  • .Eight of Montgomery County’s COVID-19 deaths were from one Silver Spring nursing home

Eight of Montgomery County’s COVID-19 deaths were from one Silver Spring nursing home

The most of any local facility, county health department says

By Andrew Schotz
| Published:

Regency Care of Silver Spring

From Regency Care of Silver Spring's website

More than 10% of the Montgomery County deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Friday have come from one Silver Spring nursing home.

Eight residents of Regency Care of Silver Spring have died, Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, said Friday.

Overall, Montgomery County has had 63 COVID-19 deaths, according to state Department of Health figures from Friday morning.

Another 15 deaths in Montgomery County were considered “probably” related to COVID-19. A death is considered “probable” if the death certificate lists the disease as the cause, but it not been confirmed by a laboratory test.

Anderson said 39 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 at Regency Care, including 16 who were hospitalized. Three other test results were pending.

Among the Regency Care staff, 18 had tested positive and 11 tests were pending, she said.

Out of 303 assisted living centers, nursing homes and group homes in the county with at least 8 people (excluding those for mental illness or disabilities), 43 have had positive COVID-19 cases, Anderson said.

Fewer than 10 of those facilities have reported deaths, she said.

The number of deaths at Regency Care was the highest total of any Montgomery County facility, Anderson said.

Regency Care is at 9101 Second Ave. in the 20910 ZIP Code in Silver Spring, which was listed as having had 105 COVID-19 cases as of Friday. A message on the facility’s Facebook page says, “We at Regency Care understand how difficult this time has been on all of our residents, their loved ones and our communities. We are doing all we can to help keep our families safe, loved and comforted.”

Earlier this month, with more than 90 nursing homes across the state reporting COVID-19 cases, the state created “strike teams.”

The teams — made up of the National Guard, state and local health departments, and health care workers — visit nursing homes and similar facilities and provide emergency care, supplies and equipment.

Anderson said care facilities were having trouble getting personal protective equipment. A week ago, after a shipment from the federal government arrived in Maryland, volunteers with the Civil Air Patrol helped deliver equipment — including masks, gowns and gloves — to about 50 facilities that needed it, she said.

***

For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


More than 4,300 businesses, nonprofits apply for county’s emergency grants

First awards could go out next week

County might spend $250,000 on masks for vulnerable residents

Separate $100,000 could fund businesses making personal protective equipment
Police Symbol

Man injured after he was shot in Burtonsville this month

Police said there have been five other calls of shots fired since then

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Events Liaison |

Library of Congress

Junior Systems Administrator – Level 1 |

Bowman Williams

Sales & Marketing |

Bozzuto

Account Executive |

JG Wentworth

Communications Specialist |

National Children's Museum

Marketing Assistant |

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine

Certification Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Production Coordinator |

Walker & Dunlop

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending