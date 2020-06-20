Daily increase of COVID-19 cases in county below 1% for 12 of 14 days
County has had 14,004 cases, 674 deaths
This story was updated at 11:35 a.m. on June 20, 2020 to correct the number of deaths recorded in Montgomery County.
For 12 of the past 14 days, the daily increase in new COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County has been below 1%.
On Saturday, the county reported 76 new cases for an increase of about 0.5%. The county has had a total of 14,004 total cases.
The last time Montgomery County’s daily increase was above 1% was June 13, when it was 1.1%. Since June 7, only one other day has been above 1% — June 11, when the increase was 1.2%.
On Friday, Montgomery County moved into its second phase of reopening, easing some social distancing restrictions for activities such as indoor dining and using public gyms.
The decision, announced Monday, was made because the county has “achieved its benchmarks,” which are data used as guidance to determine when it is safe to lift more restrictions for businesses and amenities.
A county dashboard shows nine of 10 benchmarks met or “showing significant progress.”
The nine benchmarks as of Friday afternoon are:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 176 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: six (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 71 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 63% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 42% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 7% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: four (three-day average); 13 declining days
● Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 73 (three-day average); 13 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 69% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 13 days
The one benchmark that the dashboard shows hasn’t been met is:
● Tests administered: 1,204 (three-day average); 4% testing capacity in the last 30 days (the county’s goal is to test 5% of its population each month)
The county added four new confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, according to state data. The total of confirmed deaths in the county is now 674.
Another 40 deaths are considered “probable,” meaning COVID-19 is listed as the cause on a death certificate but it has not been confirmed through a laboratory test.
In Maryland, there have been 63,956 cases of the coronavirus, according to Saturday morning’s data. That’s an increase of 408 cases, or 0.6%, from Friday.
There have been 2,923 confirmed deaths in Maryland. The state’s positivity rate is 5.2%.