 Daily increase in Montgomery County COVID-19 cases remains less than 1%
  • .2020
  • .Daily increase in Montgomery County COVID-19 cases remains less than 1%

Daily increase in Montgomery County COVID-19 cases remains less than 1%

County has had 15,129 cases and 711 confirmed deaths

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:

Montgomery County’s increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday was less than 1% for the 22nd straight day.

The county added 47 cases on Sunday, according to data the state Department of Health posted — an increase of 0.31% from Saturday. The increase is the lowest since June 18. The county has had 15,129 cases.

The increase has been less than 0.5% six of the last nine days.

For the second straight day, Montgomery County added one confirmed COVID-19 death, according to Sunday’s figures. The county now has had 711 confirmed deaths.

There have been 38 “probable” deaths in the county. “Probable” deaths are deaths that have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

Overall, Maryland has had 69,632 COVID-19 cases, according to Sunday’s data. That’s an increase of 0.42% from Saturday.

There have been 3,118 confirmed deaths.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


MCPS wants to provide mental health services to combat impact of COVID-19

District seeking $250K to get outside agencies to help students
Untitled design (38)

Montgomery’s COVID-19 cases increase 0.4% in a day

County loses progress on a benchmark tracking new cases

Montgomery County reaches 15,000 COVID-19 cases

The county has had 709 confirmed deaths

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending