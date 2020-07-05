Daily increase in Montgomery County COVID-19 cases remains less than 1%
County has had 15,129 cases and 711 confirmed deaths
Montgomery County’s increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday was less than 1% for the 22nd straight day.
The county added 47 cases on Sunday, according to data the state Department of Health posted — an increase of 0.31% from Saturday. The increase is the lowest since June 18. The county has had 15,129 cases.
The increase has been less than 0.5% six of the last nine days.
For the second straight day, Montgomery County added one confirmed COVID-19 death, according to Sunday’s figures. The county now has had 711 confirmed deaths.
There have been 38 “probable” deaths in the county. “Probable” deaths are deaths that have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Overall, Maryland has had 69,632 COVID-19 cases, according to Sunday’s data. That’s an increase of 0.42% from Saturday.
There have been 3,118 confirmed deaths.