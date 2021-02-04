COVID-19 daily cases in county have remained under 500 for 19 straight days

Montgomery County’s daily new COVID-19 cases have remained under 500 cases for the last 19 days.

The last time daily cases spiked over 500 was on Jan. 15 when 549 cases were reported by the state Department of Health.

On Thursday morning, the county recorded 343 new known coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases the county has had to 59,782. In the previous three days, the county had recorded increases of less than 200 cases.

The state reported four additional confirmed deaths from the virus in the county. The county’s death toll now sits at 1,280.

There have been 44 “probable” deaths. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.

The county continues to have the highest number of deaths and the second highest number of cases in Maryland.

Across the state, cases increased by 1,554 since Wednesday. There have been 359,037 COVID-19 cases in Maryland.

Deaths from the virus have increased to 7,074 in the state, while 1,426 people remain hospitalized.