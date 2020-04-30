COVID-19 cases up 3.6% in Montgomery County from previous day
Eleven deaths added
The number of coronavirus cases in Montgomery County has risen 3.6% in one day to a total of 4,300 cases as of Thursday morning.
Eleven new deaths were reported in the county, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health, which puts the county’s death toll at 229.
There were also 26 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Thursday. In those cases, COVID-19 is designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County has the second most overall coronavirus cases, after Prince George’s County, which had more than 6,000 as of Thursday morning. Garrett County had the fewest cases, with four.
Montgomery County’s number of cases has increased substantially from March 30, when there were 341 cases. But following several weeks of daily double digit percentage increases, the increase has been in the single digits every day since April 17.
There have been 21,742 COVID-19 cases statewide as of Thursday, a 4.3% increase from Wednesday’s total, and 1,047 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus, according to the Department of Health. There are also 93 probable deaths statewide.
There are 1,711 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which includes 1,121 in acute care and 590 in intensive care. There have been 1,432 people released from isolation and more than 92,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
There have been 3,939 cases in people ages 50 to 59, more than any other age group. The age group with the most deaths has been those older than 80, with 444 deaths.
African Americans make up the largest number of cases and deaths with 7,821 and 431, respectively. Among whites, there have been 4,935 cases and 420 deaths, and Hispanics account for 3,651 cases and 67 deaths.
