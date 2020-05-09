COVID-19 cases rise by 3.8% in Montgomery County since Friday
12 additional deaths reported
Montgomery County added 3.8% more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, an increase of 239 from Friday. There have now been 6,555 confirmed cases in the county.
The county added 12 deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 336. There have also been a total of 33 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County. Deaths are considered “probable” when COVID-19 is designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
There have been 31,534 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide as of Saturday, which was an increase of 3.4% from Friday’s total. The state has recorded 1,510 confirmed deaths from the virus and 104 probable deaths.
Montgomery County has the second highest number of cases among counties in Maryland after Prince George’s County, which had 9,205 as of Saturday.
Statewide, there are 1,665 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which includes 1,090 in acute care and 575 in intensive care. There have been 2,159 people released from isolation and more than 124,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
African Americans make up the largest number of cases in Maryland with 10,337 and 611 deaths. Among whites there have been 6,796 cases and 622 deaths. Hispanics account for 6,337 cases and 107 deaths.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com.
***
For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.
To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here.