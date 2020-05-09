 COVID-19 cases rise by 3.8% in Montgomery County since Friday
  • .2020
  • .COVID-19 cases rise by 3.8% in Montgomery County since Friday

COVID-19 cases rise by 3.8% in Montgomery County since Friday

12 additional deaths reported

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Coronavirus dept of health photo

Montgomery County added 3.8% more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, an increase of 239 from Friday. There have now been 6,555 confirmed cases in the county.

The county added 12 deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 336. There have also been a total of 33 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County. Deaths are considered “probable” when COVID-19 is designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

There have been 31,534 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide as of Saturday, which was an increase of 3.4% from Friday’s total. The state has recorded 1,510 confirmed deaths from the virus and 104 probable deaths.

Montgomery County has the second highest number of cases among counties in Maryland after Prince George’s County, which had 9,205 as of Saturday.

Statewide, there are 1,665 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which includes 1,090 in acute care and 575 in intensive care. There have been 2,159 people released from isolation and more than 124,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

African Americans make up the largest number of cases in Maryland with 10,337 and 611 deaths. Among whites there have been 6,796 cases and 622 deaths. Hispanics account for 6,337 cases and 107 deaths.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com.

***

For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Chance the Rapper surprises Montgomery County educator with ‘Grammy for teachers’

Hallie Wells teacher receives $30,000 prize
Police Symbol

Police release body camera footage of officer fatally shooting man in White Oak

Officer repeatedly orders man with butcher’s knife to get on ground, shoots when man runs at him
4988338912_e8a49570b7_o

School board expected to approve LGBTQ course Tuesday

10 schools to pilot class over two years

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending