COVID-19 cases rise 28% in a week in Montgomery County
County added five deaths, bringing total to 353
Montgomery County’s total of known coronavirus cases has increased 28% in the past week, reaching 6,909 cases on Monday. The county’s caseload was up 2% from Sunday’s total.
The county added five confirmed deaths on Monday for a new total of 353.
There were also 35 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Monday, meaning COVID-19 was designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
The state had 33,373 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, an increase of 2% from Sunday’s total, according to the Maryland Department of Health. It is the smallest daily increase by percentage since March 12, when no new cases were added.
The state’s death toll rose to 1,573 on Monday and there have been 110 probable deaths.
There were 1,544 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as Monday morning, including 959 in acute care and 585 in intensive care. There have been 2,298 people released from isolation.
More than 131,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
African Americans make up the largest number of cases in Maryland, with 10,927, and whites account for 7,260 cases. Statewide, 645 white people have died of the virus and 638 African Americans have died. Among Hispanics, there have been 7,057 cases and 114 deaths.
There have been 676 deaths among people older than 80, the largest of any age group.
