Coronavirus cases rise 0.55% in one day in Montgomery County

COVID-19 cases rise 0.55% in one day in Montgomery County
Cases have risen by less than 1% for 25 consecutive days
Montgomery County added 97 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing its total to 17,665 – a 0.55% increase from the previous day, according to the latest figures from the Maryland Department of Health.
The number of cases in the county has risen by less than 1% for 25 consecutive days, and for all but one day since June 13.
There have been 750 confirmed deaths from the virus in Montgomery County. No new deaths were added on Saturday.
The county has had 39 deaths that are considered “probable,” meaning the coronavirus is listed as the cause on a death certificate, but that was not confirmed by a laboratory test.
Cases across Maryland increased by 1.15% on Saturday, bringing the total to 89,365. The state’s caseload has risen at a slightly higher rate each day than the county’s, with an increase greater than 1% on six of the past nine days.
There have been 3,374 confirmed deaths and 132 probable deaths across the state.
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening. Those benchmarks are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
As of Friday afternoon, the county was meeting five of 10 benchmarks. The county had been meeting eight benchmarks consistently through July 12, but that number has fallen in the weeks since. Previously the county had been meeting the benchmarks of declining COVID-19 deaths, declining COVID-19 hospitalizations, and a consistent acute care bed utilization rate of below 70%.
Across Maryland, more than 1.2 million tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 4.47%.
Of the 592 people currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, 460 are in acute care and 132 are in intensive care.
