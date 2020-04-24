COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County rise 12.5% in two days
County added 14 deaths; total is now 135
Montgomery County has had 3,227 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday morning, a 12.5% increase since Wednesday. Cases have increased 41.5% in the past week in the county.
Also, 14 new deaths were recorded on Friday in the county, bringing the death toll to 135, according to new data from the Maryland Department of Health.
There have been 19 “probable” deaths in the county, which is when a person’s death certificate lists the virus as the cause of death, but the cause hasn’t been confirmed by a laboratory test.
Maryland’s total of COVID-19 cases rose to 16,616 on Friday, a 5.6% increase from the previous day.
Statewide, 723 people have died and there have been 75 probable deaths.
There are 1,425 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital. Of those, 878 are in acute care and 547 are in intensive care.
There have been more than 3,600 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state throughout the pandemic, and more than 1,100 patients have been released from isolation. More than 68,000 people have tested negative.
Montgomery County has the second most confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland, after Prince George’s County, which has had 4,403 cases.
There have been more than 6,000 cases and 289 deaths among African Americans, the most of any racial group in the state. Among whites, there have been 3,830 cases and 275 deaths.
No racial data was available for 3,412 cases and 77 deaths.
