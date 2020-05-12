COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County increase 3% in one day
County added 20 confirmed deaths, for new total of 373
The number of known cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County increased 3% on Tuesday to 7,130 cases.
The daily percentage increase for the county has been in the single digits for all but one day since April 16, after staying in double digits for much of late March and early April.
Montgomery County added 20 confirmed deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 373. This was the county’s largest one-day increase in deaths since May 2.
There were also 34 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Tuesday, meaning COVID-19 was designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
The state had 34,061 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 2% from Monday’s total, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The state’s death toll rose to 1,643 on Tuesday and there have been 113 probable deaths.
There were 1,563 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Tuesday. This included 973 in acute care and 590 in intensive care.
African Americans make up the largest number of cases in Maryland, with 11,110, and whites account for 7,365 cases. Statewide, 681 white people have died of the virus and 656 African Americans have died. Among Hispanics, there have been 7,274 cases and 124 deaths.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com
***
For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.
To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here.