COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County have increased 45% in one week
County adds 17 deaths, for new total of 218
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Montgomery County rose to 4,152 on Wednesday morning — a 45% increase in the past week and a 3.7% increase in one day.
There were 17 new deaths in the county reported to the Maryland Department of Health, putting Montgomery’s death toll at 218.
There were also 24 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Wednesday, in which COVID-19 is designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health started releasing information about cases and deaths in group residences for senior citizens.
Montgomery County has the second most overall coronavirus cases, after Prince George’s County, which has 5,738.
The daily percentage increase in COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County has been in the single digits every day since April 17 following about three weeks in double digits.
There have been 20,849 COVID-19 cases statewide as of Wednesday, a 3.7% increase from Tuesday’s total, and 985 people have died from the virus, according to the Department of Health. There are also 93 probable deaths statewide.
There are 1,645 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital, which includes 1,060 in acute care and 585 in intensive care. There have been 1,361 people released from isolation and more than 90,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
There have been 3,792 cases in people ages 50 to 59, more than any other age group. The age group with the most deaths has been those older than 80, with 413 deaths.
African Americans make up the largest number of cases and deaths with 7,615 and 404, respectively. Among whites there have been 4,808 cases and 390 deaths, and Hispanics account for 3,473 cases and 64 deaths.
