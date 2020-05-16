COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County continue to increase
Number of cases rose by 3% since Friday
The number of coronavirus cases in Montgomery County rose 3% on Saturday, increasing to 7,988.
Montgomery County also added 12 confirmed deaths to bring the death toll to 423.
There were also 38 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Saturday, meaning COVID-19 was designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
The number of cases has increased by less than 10% every day since May 2 and on all but one day since April 16. This followed a stretch of double digit percentage increases in March and early April.
Montgomery County has the second most cases in the state, next to Prince George’s County, which has 11,031 cases. Montgomery has more deaths.
The state had 37,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, an increase of 2.7% from Friday’s total, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The state’s confirmed death toll rose to 1,842 on Saturday and there have been 115 probable deaths.
There were 1,500 patients hospitalized from the virus on Saturday in the state, which included 902 in acute care and 598 in intensive care.
Of the state’s COVID-19 patients, 19,800 have been female and 18,168 male, but more males have died.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com