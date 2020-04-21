COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County by ZIP code
Top five in county are in Silver Spring area
Three Silver Spring ZIP codes continue to be listed in the top five in the state for the number of COVID-19 cases.
The Silver Spring area also has six of the top eight ZIP codes in Montgomery County.
Health officials have said that comparing or ranking ZIP codes don’t necessarily indicate which areas are the worst because ZIP codes vary in the number of residents.
Other Montgomery County ZIP codes and the number of COVID-19 cases they have had, as of Tuesday, are:
20904 (Silver Spring): 246
20906 (Silver Spring): 241
20902 (Silver Spring): 213
20910 (Silver Spring): 136
20901 (Silver Spring): 130
20877 (Gaithersburg): 121
20874 (Germantown): 116
20903 (Silver Spring): 103
20886 (Montgomery Village): 102
20854 (Potomac): 93
20912 (Takoma Park): 84
20878 (Gaithersburg): 82
20852 (Rockville): 80
20853 (Rockville): 73
20876 (Germantown): 68
20814 (Bethesda): 65
20879 (Gaithersburg): 65
20815 (Chevy Chase): 64
20817 (Bethesda): 60
20850 (Rockville): 57
20895 (Kensington): 44
20866 (Burtonsville): 40
20871 (Clarksburg): 37
20851 (Rockville): 28
20882 (Gaithersburg): 27
20816 (Bethesda): 22
20841 (Boyds): 22
20855 (Derwood): 22
20872 (Damascus): 21
20833 (Brookeville): 10
20812 (Glen Echo): 0
20818 (Cabin John): 0
20837 (Poolesville): 0
20838 (Barnesville): 0
20839 (Beallsville): 0
20842 (Dickerson): 0
20861 (Ashton): 0
20862 (Brinklow): 0
20868 (Spencerville): 0
20889 (Bethesda): 0
20892 (Bethesda): 0
20894 (Bethesda): 0
20899 (Gaithersburg): 0