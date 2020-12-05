COVID-19 cases in county increase by 2,748 in past seven days
482 cases added since Friday morning
Montgomery County added 2,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases to its case count since Sunday.
During the previous seven-day period — Nov. 22 to Nov. 28 — more than 1,900 cases were added. In the seven days prior to that, more than 2,100 cases were added.
On Saturday morning, 482 confirmed cases — or an increase of 1.4% — were reported in the county. The county has now had 35,538 cases.
The highest number of cases reported in the past week was 631 on Friday morning — the highest daily case count the county has had since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
The previous highest daily increase was 533 cases on May 19.
The Maryland Department of Health reported two new additional confirmed deaths from the virus in the county. The county’s death toll has now reached 935.
There have been 45 “probable” deaths in the county. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause of death on certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.
Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of deaths in the state, followed by Prince George’s County with 924 confirmed deaths.
Montgomery County has had the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County, which has had 43,635 known cases.
Across the state, cases increased by 3,193 — or 1.5% — since Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases the state has had to 212,384.
There have been 4,659 people who have died from the virus in Maryland. Statewide, more than 1,590 people are hospitalized with the virus.