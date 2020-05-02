COVID-19 cases in county increase 41% in past week
Local death toll rises to 256
Montgomery County had 165 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday morning, an increase of 3% since Friday and 41% in the past week.
The county now has 4,919 confirmed cases; there were 3,483 cases as of April 25.
Between Thursday and Friday, the number of local cases had increased by 11%, the largest one-day increase since the pandemic began.
Twenty new deaths were reported in the county since Friday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health, which puts the county’s total death toll at 256.
There were also 26 “probable” deaths in the county. In those cases, COVID-19 is designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
There have been 24,473 COVID-19 cases statewide as of Saturday morning, a 38% increase in the past week, and 1,156 people have died from the virus, according to the Department of Health. There have been 95 probable deaths statewide.
Overall, Montgomery County has the second most coronavirus cases, after Prince George’s County, which had 7,041 cases as of Saturday.
Garrett County in Western Maryland had the fewest cases, with four.
