COVID-19 cases have increased by less than 1% in Montgomery County for 9 straight days

COVID-19 cases have increased by less than 1% in Montgomery County for nine straight days
County has had 14,141 cases and 683 confirmed deaths
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by less than 1% in Montgomery County for nine consecutive days.
On Monday, the county added 62 new cases, to bring the total to 14,141, an increase of 0.4% from Sunday.
The county moved into its second phase of reopening on Friday at 5 p.m. That involved easing some social distancing restrictions for activities such as indoor dining and using public gyms.
The county has been using 10 benchmarks as a guide for reopening and to determine when it is safe to lift social distancing restrictions. The county dashboard, which is updated at 2 p.m. daily, shows nine of 10 benchmarks met or “showing significant progress.”
The nine benchmarks as of Sunday afternoon are:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 182 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: seven (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 64 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 62% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 38% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 7% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: four (three-day average); 13 declining days
● Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 72 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 70% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
The one benchmark that the dashboard shows hasn’t been met is:
● Tests administered: 1,082 (three-day average); 4.1% testing capacity in the last 30 days (the county’s goal is to test 5% of its population each month)
The county added three new confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health. The total of confirmed deaths in the county is now 683.
Another 40 deaths are considered “probable,” meaning COVID-19 is listed as the cause on a death certificate but it has not been confirmed through a laboratory test.
Across the state, there have been 64,603 cases of the coronavirus as of Monday morning. There have been 2,945 deaths.
