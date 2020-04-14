COVID-19 case growth in Montgomery County, state less than 10% for third day
Montgomery has had 1,883 cases, 54 deaths
For the third consecutive day, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County and the state grew by less than 10% compared to the previous day.
On Tuesday morning, the state Department of Health reported that there have been 1,883 known cases in Montgomery County, an increase of 127, or 7%, from Monday.
Statewide, the latest count was 9,472 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 536, or 6%, from Monday.
On April 1, there were 447 confirmed cases in Montgomery County and 1,985 in Maryland.
Statewide, 302 people have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning, an increase of 40 from Monday. That is the most deaths recorded in Maryland in a single day since the pandemic began.
Fifty-four Montgomery County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to state data.
More than 44,000 people had tested negative as of Tuesday morning. Additionally, 2,122 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 607 patients have been released from isolation.
Prince George’s County continues to have the most cases, with 2,356 on Tuesday. Montgomery County has the second-most cases, followed by Baltimore County with 1,377.
Three Silver Spring ZIP codes are among the five in the state with the most COVID-19 cases.
The three Silver Spring ZIP codes — 20904, 20902 and 20906 — were second, fourth, and fifth highest in the state, respectively.
Other Montgomery County ZIP codes had the following totals of recorded COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday:
20910 Silver Spring — 97
20901 Silver Spring — 90
20874 Germantown —80
20854 Potomac — 70
20852 Rockville — 68
20877 Gaithersburg — 70
20878 Gaithersburg —60
20814 Bethesda — 54
20815 Chevy Chase — 52
State health officials last week began releasing case data by race, which show that more African American people have tested positive for the disease than any other race.
As of Tuesday morning, 3,512 African American people have contracted the virus and 120 have died. There have been 2,547 cases among white people and 93 deaths.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com
***
For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.
To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here.