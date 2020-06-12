County’s increase in COVID-19 cases drops to 0.5% in a day
State reports five new confirmed deaths, for total of 640
There have now been 13,348 known cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — an increase of 0.5% in a day. That’s the lowest increase by percentage the county has had since March 15, when the coronavirus was starting to take hold in Maryland.
The rate of increase in the county has been below 1% three times in the last six days.
The Maryland Department of Health reported five new confirmed deaths from the virus in the county on Friday morning, bringing the total death toll to 640.
There have been 39 “probable” deaths from the virus. “Probable” deaths have COVID-19 listed as the cause of death on certificates but haven’t been confirmed by laboratory tests.
The county continues to have the highest number of deaths and the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County, with 17,042 cases.
The county has continued to meet or make significant process on seven of its 10 metrics to determine conditions of the health crisis and when the county can begin to reopen and resume certain businesses, entities and activities.
The data dashboard that tracks the county’s progress on the metrics is updated daily at 2 p.m.
As of Thursday afternoon, the benchmarks that have been met or have shown significant progress are:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 250 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: eight (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 90 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 67% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 53% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 10% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: five (three-day average); 13 declining days
The benchmarks that haven’t been met are:
● Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 153 (three-day average); 10 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 70% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for five days
● Tests administered: 1,198 (three-day average); 3.6% testing capacity in the last 30 days (the county’s goal is to test 5% of its population each month)
Across the state, there have been 60,613 known cases and 2,773 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus.
The state’s positivity rate is 6.94%. More than 473,200 tests have been administered.
Of the 836 people hospitalized with the virus, 505 are in acute care and 331 are in intensive care. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is continuing to decline.
More than 9,900 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
The most cases, 11,321, have been found in people ages 30 to 39. The most deaths, 1,281, have occurred in people age 80 or older.
Women account for more cases, 31,531, than men, who have had 29,082 cases. But more men have died from the virus than women with 1,413 and 1,360 deaths, respectively.
African Americans account for 17,449 cases and 1,140 deaths. There have been 16,404 cases and 294 deaths among Hispanics.
The white population has accounted for 11,848 cases and 1,176 deaths. There have been 1,182 cases and 104 deaths among Asians.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.