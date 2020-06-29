County’s daily increase of COVID-19 cases is 0.47%
County has had 14,675 cases and 697 confirmed deaths
This story and headline were updated at 11:33 a.m. June 29, 2020, to correct incorrect figures for Montgomery County.
Montgomery County’s increase in COVID-19 cases on Monday morning was 0.47%.
The county added 68 cases, according to state Department of Health figures released Monday morning. The new total is 14,675.
There was one new death from the virus reported by the Maryland Department of Health in Monday’s data. That brings the total death toll to 697 in the county.
The number of COVID-19 deaths reported each day has been dropping in the county. There have been six reported since Thursday.
There have been 39 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County. “Probable” deaths have COVID-19 listed as the cause on death certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
The county is using 10 benchmarks to measure the state of the health crisis. The benchmarks have been used to decide whether and how the county is ready to reopen. The data are updated by 2 p.m. each day.
For several days, the county has been at nine out of 10 benchmarks either met or with “substantial progress.”
However, as of Sunday afternoon, eight benchmarks were met or had substantial progress:
● Number of new confirmed cases: 75 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 2 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 146 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 51 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 67% (three-day average); the county’s benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 60% (three-day average); the county’s benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 35% (three-day average); the county’s benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 6% (three-day average); 14 declining days
The two benchmarks that were not met or with “substantial progress” were:
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 7 (three-day average); 11 declining days out of 14
● Number of tests administered: 1,291 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity for the last 30 days is at 4%. Its goal is 5%.
Statewide, there have been 67,254 known cases and 3,048 deaths from the virus.
The state’s test positivity rate is at 4.8%, with 644,026 tests administered. More than 462,000 people have tested negative.
There are 447 people currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 287 are in acute care and 160 are in intensive care.
More than 10,800 people have been hospitalized with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
