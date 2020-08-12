County’s COVID-19 count increases by 83 cases overnight
State reports three additional confirmed deaths from virus in Montgomery
Montgomery County’s number of known COVID-19 cases increased by 83 cases — or 0.5% — in a day, according to Maryland Department of Health data released Wednesday morning.
Three additional confirmed deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 767 in the county.
There have been 39 “probable” deaths. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of deaths in Maryland. It has had 18,641 cases of COVID-19, second in the state behind Prince George’s County, with 24,098 cases.
Statewide, the number of cases increased by 541 — or 0.6% — overnight to 97,384. Thirteen additional confirmed deaths were reported, for a total of 3,474 in the state.
More than 1,503,000 tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 3.6%.
Montgomery County has been tracking certain metrics to measure conditions of the pandemic and determine how and when to continue reopening. The metrics are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
The county’s metrics as of Tuesday afternoon were:
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 71% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for three days out of 14
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 23 (three-day average); four declining days out of 14
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 5 (three-day average); nine declining days out of 14
● Number of new confirmed cases: 99 (three-day average); 10 declining days out of 14
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 89 (three-day average); 10 declining days out of 14
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 0 (three-day average); 12 declining days out of 14
● ICU bed utilization rate: 61% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 30% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 2.8% (three-day average); 14 declining days out of 14
● Tests administered: 4,835 (three-day average); 10.5% testing capacity in the last 30 days
Of the 488 patients currently hospitalized with the virus across the state, 371 are in acute care and 117 are in intensive care. More than 13,300 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
